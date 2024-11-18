Russian missile attack on Sumy — the death toll has increased
Russian missile attack on Sumy — the death toll has increased

State Emergency Service
Russian missile attack on Sumy — the death toll has increased
Читати українською

On the night of November 17, the Russian military hit an apartment building in Sumy with a ballistic missile. Currently, 11 dead are known, including children.

Points of attention

  • Sumy was hit by a Russian missile strike that killed 11 people, including 2 children.
  • The President of Ukraine calls on the international community to punish the Russian Federation for killing innocent civilians.
  • As a result of the rocket attack in Sumy, dozens of people were injured, and public organizations are ready to provide assistance to those who were left without a home.
  • All measures must be taken to prevent such tragedies and stop violence against innocent civilians.

In Sumy, the number of dead has increased to 11

As reported by the State Emergency Service, as of this morning, the number of dead as a result of the attack has increased to 11, including 2 children. Another 55 people were injured, including 8 children.

A 9-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl were among the dead.

Russia hit a high-rise building in Sumy with a ballistic missile

A rocket hit a nine-story building in Sumy. All the necessary services are already in place, a rescue operation is underway. For now, it is known about the dead and wounded, among whom there are children. My condolences to the families and loved ones.

Volodymyr Zelenskyi

Volodymyr Zelenskyi

President of Ukraine

The head of state draws the attention of the international community to the fact that the aggressor country of the Russian Federation should be punished for killing innocent people.

The head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak also reacted to the intensification of Russian terror against peaceful Ukrainians.

The Russians continue to kill civilians. There are deaths after the impact on a high-rise building in Sumy. Among them is a child, he wrote.

According to the head of the OPU, the invaders can only be stopped by force and the destruction of their opportunities to continue terror.

As Sumy OVA reports, at 20:37 the enemy launched a powerful rocket attack on the city of Sumy.

A Russian ballistic missile hit a densely populated residential neighborhood of the city.

There are victims who are being helped. All necessary services are working. The community is ready to provide temporary accommodation to those who do not have a place to spend the night. If necessary, it is necessary to contact the headquarters working in kindergarten No. 9 — there they will advise on this issue and organize a ride to the place of overnight stay, — the message says.

