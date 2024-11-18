Russian missile attack on Sumy — the death toll has increased

On the night of November 17, the Russian military hit an apartment building in Sumy with a ballistic missile. Currently, 11 dead are known, including children.

As reported by the State Emergency Service, as of this morning, the number of dead as a result of the attack has increased to 11, including 2 children. Another 55 people were injured, including 8 children.

A 9-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl were among the dead.

A rocket hit a nine-story building in Sumy. All the necessary services are already in place, a rescue operation is underway. For now, it is known about the dead and wounded, among whom there are children. My condolences to the families and loved ones. Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

The head of state draws the attention of the international community to the fact that the aggressor country of the Russian Federation should be punished for killing innocent people.

The head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak also reacted to the intensification of Russian terror against peaceful Ukrainians.

The Russians continue to kill civilians. There are deaths after the impact on a high-rise building in Sumy. Among them is a child, he wrote. Share

According to the head of the OPU, the invaders can only be stopped by force and the destruction of their opportunities to continue terror.

As Sumy OVA reports, at 20:37 the enemy launched a powerful rocket attack on the city of Sumy.

A Russian ballistic missile hit a densely populated residential neighborhood of the city.