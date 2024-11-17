Russia hit a high-rise building in Sumy with a ballistic missile — there are dead and injured

On the night of November 17, Russian invaders hit an apartment building in Sumy with a ballistic missile. According to preliminary data, at least 8 people died.
- The multi-story building became a new target of Russian terror.
- President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi immediately reacted to the new war crime of the Russian Federation.
- According to preliminary data, at least 8 people died, and the number of injured is being determined.
Russia's attack on Sumy — the first details
The head of state draws the attention of the international community to the fact that the aggressor country of the Russian Federation should be punished for killing innocent people.
As Sumy OVA reports, at 20:37 the enemy launched a powerful rocket attack on the city of Sumy.
A Russian ballistic missile hit a densely populated residential neighborhood of the city.
Acting the mayor of Sumy, Artem Kobzar, officially confirmed that there were many wounded and extensive damage in the multi-apartment residential building.
According to the local publication "Kordon.Media", at least 8 people died as a result of the impact. Currently, the information is being clarified.
