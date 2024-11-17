Russia hit a high-rise building in Sumy with a ballistic missile — there are dead and injured

On the night of November 17, Russian invaders hit an apartment building in Sumy with a ballistic missile. According to preliminary data, at least 8 people died.

Russia's attack on Sumy — the first details

A rocket hit a nine-story building in Sumy. All the necessary services are already in place, a rescue operation is underway. For now, it is known about the dead and wounded, among whom there are children. My condolences to the families and loved ones. Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

The head of state draws the attention of the international community to the fact that the aggressor country of the Russian Federation should be punished for killing innocent people.

As Sumy OVA reports, at 20:37 the enemy launched a powerful rocket attack on the city of Sumy.

A Russian ballistic missile hit a densely populated residential neighborhood of the city.

There are victims who are being helped. All necessary services are working. The community is ready to provide temporary accommodation to those who do not have a place to spend the night. If necessary, it is necessary to contact the staff working in kindergarten No. 9 — there they will advise on this issue and organize a ride to the place of overnight stay, — the message says.

Acting the mayor of Sumy, Artem Kobzar, officially confirmed that there were many wounded and extensive damage in the multi-apartment residential building.

Unfortunately, there was a lot of damage in the apartment building, many people were injured, windows were destroyed. It flew into the center of the yard. All the houses around have no windows. Now the State Emergency Service and police officers are evacuating the injured people, he said.

According to the local publication "Kordon.Media", at least 8 people died as a result of the impact. Currently, the information is being clarified.