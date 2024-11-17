Russia hit a high-rise building in Sumy with a ballistic missile — there are dead and injured
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russia hit a high-rise building in Sumy with a ballistic missile — there are dead and injured

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Russia's attack on Sumy — the first details
Читати українською

On the night of November 17, Russian invaders hit an apartment building in Sumy with a ballistic missile. According to preliminary data, at least 8 people died.

Points of attention

  • The multi-story building became a new target of Russian terror.
  • President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi immediately reacted to the new war crime of the Russian Federation.
  • According to preliminary data, at least 8 people died, and the number of injured is being determined.

Russia's attack on Sumy — the first details

A rocket hit a nine-story building in Sumy. All the necessary services are already in place, a rescue operation is underway. For now, it is known about the dead and wounded, among whom there are children. My condolences to the families and loved ones.

Volodymyr Zelenskyi

Volodymyr Zelenskyi

President of Ukraine

The head of state draws the attention of the international community to the fact that the aggressor country of the Russian Federation should be punished for killing innocent people.

As Sumy OVA reports, at 20:37 the enemy launched a powerful rocket attack on the city of Sumy.

A Russian ballistic missile hit a densely populated residential neighborhood of the city.

There are victims who are being helped. All necessary services are working. The community is ready to provide temporary accommodation to those who do not have a place to spend the night. If necessary, it is necessary to contact the staff working in kindergarten No. 9 — there they will advise on this issue and organize a ride to the place of overnight stay, — the message says.

Acting the mayor of Sumy, Artem Kobzar, officially confirmed that there were many wounded and extensive damage in the multi-apartment residential building.

Unfortunately, there was a lot of damage in the apartment building, many people were injured, windows were destroyed. It flew into the center of the yard. All the houses around have no windows. Now the State Emergency Service and police officers are evacuating the injured people, he said.

According to the local publication "Kordon.Media", at least 8 people died as a result of the impact. Currently, the information is being clarified.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelensky revealed Putin's cunning plan after talks with Scholz
Putin wants to get out of isolation
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Biden allowed Ukraine to hit Russia with ATACMS missiles
Biden made a long-awaited decision regarding Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
France and Britain allowed Ukraine to fire its missiles deep into Russia
France and Great Britain also adopted a positive decision regarding Ukraine

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?