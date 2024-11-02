The Russian attack on a high-rise building in Sumy — the number of victims has increased
The Russian attack on a high-rise building in Sumy — the number of victims has increased

Удар РФ по многоэтажке в Сумах — количество пострадавших возросло
In Sumy, the number of people injured in a Russian rocket attack on a high-rise building on the evening of November 1 has increased to eight.

  • A Russian rocket attack on a high-rise building in Sumy has left 8 people injured, with 5 of them sustaining moderate injuries.
  • The incident involved violations of the laws and customs of war, prompting an investigation by the Prosecutor's Office of Sumy Oblast.
  • Infrastructure department employees recorded substantial damage to buildings, including 116 damaged windows and 118 balcony frames.
  • Two houses in Sumy are currently without electricity, water, and heating as a result of the attack.
  • The attack, carried out by a Russian drone, resulted in destruction and casualties, including a pregnant woman among the injured individuals.

8 townspeople were injured in Sumy

This is reported by the Sumy City Council.

Of the eight victims, two remain in the medical facility, the rest are being treated on an outpatient basis.

More than 160 people and 14 pieces of equipment work at the site.

According to available information, nine buildings on the street were damaged. Sumy teroborony: seven high-rise buildings and two non-residential buildings. Employees of the infrastructure department recorded damage to 116 windows and 118 balcony frames.

Amounts after the attack of the Russian Federation

Two houses remain without electricity, water and heating. The supply of blue fuel to one of them was restored.

Russia attacked Sumy with Shaheds: there are victims

An explosion rang out in Sumy on November 1 at 19:40. As a result of the Russian drone hitting the 9th floor, there is destruction and damage. It is known about 5 injured.

This was reported by acting Sumy Mayor Artem Kobzar.

One person is in a serious condition, the rest have moderate injuries, including a pregnant woman, the city council said.

Among the injured are 2 women and 3 men, the Prosecutor's Office of Sumy Oblast reported. There, proceedings were opened on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war.

