In Sumy, the number of dead and injured as a result of the attack by the Russia has increased
Ukraine


Sumy
Source:  Ministry of Health of Ukraine

In Sumy, a nurse was also killed as a result of an attack by Russian drones on a hospital in the morning of September 28. The number of victims increased to 19, 9 people lost their lives.

Points of attention

  • 9 people lost their lives and 19 were injured in a Russian drone attack on a hospital in Sumy.
  • Rescue and search operations successfully evacuated 122 people and extinguished fire sources in residential buildings.
  • President Zelenskyi expressed condolences and vowed to provide maximum assistance to the victims of the attack.
  • The attack on the hospital in Sumy is part of a larger assault on civilian objects by Russian forces.
  • Ongoing efforts focus on rescuing survivors, eliminating threats, and supporting those impacted by the tragic event.

In Sumy, 19 people were injured in a Russian attack on a hospital

Another attack on the hospital. After the first hit, when the rescuers arrived on the scene and the evacuation began, the terrorists struck a second time.

According to the Ministry of Health, as of 1:00 p.m., a nurse is among the nine dead.

In addition, 19 people were injured as a result of the Russian attack.

Employees of the State Emergency Service reported that they had completed search and rescue operations at the site of a double Russian attack by Russian UAVs on the hospital.

The rescuers evacuated the people who were in the medical facility to a safe place and carried out extinguishing when they received information about the threat of a second strike. The employees of the State Emergency Service managed to leave.

Hospital in Sumy after the attack of the Russian Federation

This time, the enemy hit was near the epicenter of the event between two five-story residential buildings. Employees of the State Emergency Service evacuated the residents from the damaged residential buildings and eliminated the sources of combustion. Special equipment for high-altitude works was involved on the site.

Rescue and search operations have been completed. It was possible to evacuate 122 people.

There have been more victims of the Russian attack in Sumy

At least 8 people died as a result of Russian strikes on one of the hospitals in the city of Sumy.

In addition, it is emphasized that eleven more people were injured, a total of 113 patients were evacuated from the hospital.

Amounts Russia hit one of the city's hospitals with "shahedas". So far, we know about 8 dead... The rescue operation is ongoing. We eliminate the consequences, save lives. We are doing our best to provide our people with the necessary assistance, — said the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi.

There have been even more victims of Russian terror in Sumy

