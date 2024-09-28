In Sumy, the number of dead and injured as a result of the attack by the Russia has increased

In Sumy, a nurse was also killed as a result of an attack by Russian drones on a hospital in the morning of September 28. The number of victims increased to 19, 9 people lost their lives.
In Sumy, 19 people were injured in a Russian attack on a hospital
According to the Ministry of Health, as of 1:00 p.m., a nurse is among the nine dead.
In addition, 19 people were injured as a result of the Russian attack.
Employees of the State Emergency Service reported that they had completed search and rescue operations at the site of a double Russian attack by Russian UAVs on the hospital.
The rescuers evacuated the people who were in the medical facility to a safe place and carried out extinguishing when they received information about the threat of a second strike. The employees of the State Emergency Service managed to leave.
This time, the enemy hit was near the epicenter of the event between two five-story residential buildings. Employees of the State Emergency Service evacuated the residents from the damaged residential buildings and eliminated the sources of combustion. Special equipment for high-altitude works was involved on the site.
There have been more victims of the Russian attack in Sumy
At least 8 people died as a result of Russian strikes on one of the hospitals in the city of Sumy.
In addition, it is emphasized that eleven more people were injured, a total of 113 patients were evacuated from the hospital.
Amounts Russia hit one of the city's hospitals with "shahedas". So far, we know about 8 dead... The rescue operation is ongoing. We eliminate the consequences, save lives. We are doing our best to provide our people with the necessary assistance, — said the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi.
