The Russian attack on Sumy ― the death toll has increased
Ukraine
Publication date

The Russian attack on Sumy ― the death toll has increased

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
There have been even more victims of Russian terror in Sumy
According to the latest data, at least 8 people died as a result of Russian strikes on one of the hospitals in the city of Sumy.

Points of attention

  • Another 11 residents of Sumy were injured.
  • The President of Ukraine calls on the world to pay attention to Russia's aggression and notes that only force can force the Russian Federation to peace.
  • At night and in the morning, the enemy carried out a new attack with the use of 77 means of air attack.

There have been even more victims of Russian terror in Sumy

In addition, it is emphasized that eleven more people were injured, a total of 113 patients were evacuated from the hospital.

Amounts Russia hit one of the city's hospitals with "shahedas". So far, we know about 8 dead... The rescue operation is ongoing. We eliminate the consequences, save lives. We do our best to provide our people with the help they need.

Volodymyr Zelenskyi

Volodymyr Zelenskyi

President of Ukraine

Photo: facebook.com/zelenskyy.official

According to the Ukrainian leader, everyone in the world who talks about this war should pay attention to where Russia is hitting.

They are at war with hospitals, civilian objects, people's lives. Only force can force Russia to make peace. Peace through strength is the only right way. Thanks to everyone who helps us along the way.

The attack of the Russian Federation on Ukraine on September 28. What is important to know

At night and in the morning, the enemy carried out a new attack, using 77 means of air attack: 2 Iskander-M ballistic missiles from the occupied Crimea; 2 guided air missiles Kh-59/69 from the air space of TOT of Zaporizhzhya Region; 73 attack UAVs of the "Shahed" type from the regions of Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Orel — RF., Cape Chauda — Crimea.

In order to destroy enemy targets, Ukraine involved aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, EW units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces.

As a result of the anti-aircraft battle, two Kh-59/69 guided air missiles and 69 enemy attack UAVs of the "Shahed" type were shot down in the Kyiv, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad, Rivne, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, Odesa and Mykolaiv regions , says the message.

In addition, it is indicated that one Russian drone flew in the direction of Russia, and three more were lost in location on the territory of Ukraine.

Category
Publication date

Category
Publication date

Category
Publication date

