Russia attacked a hospital in Sumy twice ― there were casualties
Russia attacked a hospital in Sumy twice ― there were casualties

Sumy OVA
The attack of the Russian Federation on Suma — what is known
On the morning of September 28, the Russian army twice struck a health care facility in Sumy, using Shahed drones. According to the latest data, six people died.

Points of attention

  • Russian troops twice attacked a hospital in Sumy using Shahed drones.
  • This resulted in the death of at least six people.
  • Local authorities and law enforcement agencies took measures to provide assistance during the tragedy in Sumy.

The attack of the Russian Federation on Suma — what is known

The local authorities immediately announced that there were victims in the city.

Subsequently, the Sumy OVA announced that there had been a repeated airstrike in the regional center.

The Russian invaders directed the "Shakhed" type UAVs to the residential sector. In addition, the occupiers dropped the KAB in the Sumy region.

Subsequently, the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko, announced that the Russians had hit a medical facility twice in Sumy.

As a result of the first shelling, 1 person died, several floors of the hospital were destroyed. Evacuation of patients and staff has begun. Rescuers and police officers arrived at the scene of the attack to help people. At the same time, during the evacuation of the sick, the enemy struck again, the report says.

As of 10:00 a.m., there are 6 dead, including a policeman. Another policeman was injured.

A terrible tragedy today in Sumy. For the first time in a year, there are dead and wounded in the regional center!.. There is pain due to the death of people (doctors are fighting for the lives of the seriously injured), pity and fierce anger! Anger at the enemy, but everything has been clear with them for a long time! But there is another kind of anger! Anger because this tragedy should and could have been avoided! Why wasn't the alarm announced if it was known that these Shaheds were flying towards Sumy as soon as they were spotted on the border of the Sumy district and there were many more such "why?"! — the head of Sumy OVA, Dmytro Zhivytskyi, is indignant.

The Russian attack on Ukraine on September 28 — the first details

The escort of the 77th air attack vehicles of the Russian army was recorded and carried out:

  • 2 Iskander-M ballistic missiles from occupied Crimea;

  • 2 guided air missiles Kh-59/69 from the air space of TOT of Zaporizhzhya region;

  • 73 attack UAVs of the "Shahed" type from the regions of Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Orel — RF., Cape Chauda — Crimea.

The air force, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the air battle.

As a result of the anti-aircraft battle, two Kh-59/69 guided air missiles and 69 enemy attack UAVs of the "Shahed" type were shot down in the Kyiv, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad, Rivne, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, Odesa and Mykolaiv regions , says the message.

