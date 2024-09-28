Russia attacked a hospital in Sumy twice ― there were casualties

On the morning of September 28, the Russian army twice struck a health care facility in Sumy, using Shahed drones. According to the latest data, six people died.
The attack of the Russian Federation on Suma — what is known
The local authorities immediately announced that there were victims in the city.
Subsequently, the Sumy OVA announced that there had been a repeated airstrike in the regional center.
The Russian invaders directed the "Shakhed" type UAVs to the residential sector. In addition, the occupiers dropped the KAB in the Sumy region.
Subsequently, the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Ihor Klymenko, announced that the Russians had hit a medical facility twice in Sumy.
As of 10:00 a.m., there are 6 dead, including a policeman. Another policeman was injured.
The Russian attack on Ukraine on September 28 — the first details
The escort of the 77th air attack vehicles of the Russian army was recorded and carried out:
2 Iskander-M ballistic missiles from occupied Crimea;
2 guided air missiles Kh-59/69 from the air space of TOT of Zaporizhzhya region;
73 attack UAVs of the "Shahed" type from the regions of Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Orel — RF., Cape Chauda — Crimea.
The air force, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the air battle.
