The attack of the Russia on the hospital in Sumy. The number of dead and injured increased

On September 28, the Russian army struck a medical facility in Sumy. Currently, it is known that 10 people have already died from an enemy attack.
Points of attention
- Russian army attacked a hospital in Sumy, resulting in 10 deaths and 22 injuries.
- All patients of the damaged hospital have been evacuated to other healthcare facilities.
- The number of victims increased to 19, with 9 people losing their lives, including a nurse.
- Rescue and search operations have been completed with 122 people successfully evacuated.
- The attack highlighted the devastating impact of drone strikes in civilian areas.
10 people died in Sumy from a Russian drone attack
According to the data of the Sumy OVA, 22 people received injuries of varying degrees of severity:
15 people were hospitalized, 5 of them are in serious condition.
7 victims are receiving outpatient treatment.
All patients of the hospital, which was damaged by the enemy, were evacuated to other health care facilities. Injured people were provided with the necessary assistance and provided with appropriate conditions of stay, taking into account injuries and diagnoses
In Sumy, 19 people were injured in a Russian attack on a hospital
In Sumy, a nurse was also killed as a result of an attack by Russian drones on a hospital in the morning of September 28. The number of victims increased to 19, 9 people lost their lives.
According to the Ministry of Health, as of 1:00 p.m., a nurse was among the nine dead.
Rescue and search operations have been completed. It was possible to evacuate 122 people.
