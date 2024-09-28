The attack of the Russia on the hospital in Sumy. The number of dead and injured increased

On September 28, the Russian army struck a medical facility in Sumy. Currently, it is known that 10 people have already died from an enemy attack.

As of 20:00 on September 28, 10 people were killed as a result of an enemy air strike on the city of Sumy.

According to the data of the Sumy OVA, 22 people received injuries of varying degrees of severity:

15 people were hospitalized, 5 of them are in serious condition.

7 victims are receiving outpatient treatment.

All patients of the hospital, which was damaged by the enemy, were evacuated to other health care facilities. Injured people were provided with the necessary assistance and provided with appropriate conditions of stay, taking into account injuries and diagnoses

Hospital in Sumy

Another attack on the hospital. After the first hit, when the rescuers arrived at the scene and the evacuation began, the terrorists struck a second time. Share

