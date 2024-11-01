In Sumy, a Russian shaheed hit a high-rise building — there are wounded

An explosion rang out in Sumy on November 1 at 19:40. As a result of the hit of the Russian drone, there is destruction and damage to the 9-type roof. It is known about 5 injured.
Russia attacked Sumy with Shaheds: there are victims
This was reported by acting Sumy Mayor Artem Kobzar.
One person is in a serious condition, the rest have moderate injuries, including a pregnant woman, the city council said.
Among the injured are 2 women and 3 men, the Prosecutor's Office of Sumy Oblast reported. There, proceedings were opened on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war.
As a result of the strike, 173 consumers in Sumy were left without gas. These are two multi-apartment buildings, the Gazmerezh branch reported.
Russia killed a child in Sumy
As Sumy OVA reports, on October 22, as a result of a nighttime attack by enemy drones on residential buildings in the private sector of the regional center, three people died, including one child.
It is reported that it was shot down in the sky over Sumy region overnight 25 enemy Shaheds. But anti-aircraft battles continue.
In the morning, the Russians continued shelling Sumy. In particular, they hit a residential apartment building and objects of critical infrastructure.
