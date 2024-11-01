In Sumy, a Russian shaheed hit a high-rise building — there are wounded
Ukraine
In Sumy, a Russian shaheed hit a high-rise building — there are wounded

Sumy
Читати українською
Source:  Public

An explosion rang out in Sumy on November 1 at 19:40. As a result of the hit of the Russian drone, there is destruction and damage to the 9-type roof. It is known about 5 injured.

Points of attention

  • Russian Shahed attack in Sumy leads to destruction and injuries, with 5 individuals wounded, including a pregnant woman.
  • The prosecutor's office initiates an investigation into the violation of the laws of war following the attack on Sumy by Russian drones.
  • 173 consumers in Sumy left without gas after the strike on two multi-apartment buildings by Russian Shaheds.
  • Previous attacks in Sumy resulted in casualties, including a child, highlighting the ongoing threat posed by enemy drones in the region.
  • Despite anti-aircraft battles, Russian forces continue to shell Sumy, targeting residential buildings and critical infrastructure.

Russia attacked Sumy with Shaheds: there are victims

This was reported by acting Sumy Mayor Artem Kobzar.

One person is in a serious condition, the rest have moderate injuries, including a pregnant woman, the city council said.

Among the injured are 2 women and 3 men, the Prosecutor's Office of Sumy Oblast reported. There, proceedings were opened on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war.

Sumy after the attack of the Russian Shahed

As a result of the strike, 173 consumers in Sumy were left without gas. These are two multi-apartment buildings, the Gazmerezh branch reported.

Russia killed a child in Sumy

As Sumy OVA reports, on October 22, as a result of a nighttime attack by enemy drones on residential buildings in the private sector of the regional center, three people died, including one child.

It is reported that it was shot down in the sky over Sumy region overnight 25 enemy Shaheds. But anti-aircraft battles continue.

In the morning, the Russians continued shelling Sumy. In particular, they hit a residential apartment building and objects of critical infrastructure.

