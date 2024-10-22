The Russian Federation bombarded Sumy with drones — 3 people died, including a child

On the night of October 22, the Russian army bombarded Sumy with drones. As a result of the attack, three people, including a child, died.
Russia killed a child and 2 people
As Sumy OVA reports, three people, including one child, died as a result of a nighttime attack by enemy drones on residential buildings in the private sector of the regional center.
It is reported that it was shot down in the sky over Sumy region overnight 25 enemy Shaheds. But anti-aircraft battles continue.
In the morning, the Russians continued shelling Sumy. In particular, they hit a residential apartment building and objects of critical infrastructure. The consequences of this attack are being clarified.
In Sumy, 19 people were injured in a Russian attack on a hospital
In Sumy, a nurse was also killed as a result of an attack by Russian drones on a hospital in the morning of September 28. The number of victims increased to 19, 9 people lost their lives.
According to the Ministry of Health, as of 1:00 p.m., a nurse was among the nine dead.
Rescue and search operations have been completed. It was possible to evacuate 122 people.
