According to Oleg Kiper, the head of Odesa OVA, the criminal army of the Russian Federation struck the center of Odesa. As a result of the enemy attack, there are casualties and destruction.

What is known about the consequences of the attack of the Russian invaders on the center of Odessa

Russian terrorists launched a missile attack on the center of Odessa. There are victims, said Kiper.

In addition, as a result of the Russian missile attack, the civil infrastructure of Odesa, in particular residential buildings, was damaged.

What is known about the destruction caused by the attack of the Russian army on Odesa

Meanwhile, President Volodymyr Zelenskyi emphasized that the destruction in Odesa was caused by the fall of fragments of a Russian rocket.