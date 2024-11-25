The Russian army struck the center of Odessa. There is destruction
The Russian army struck the center of Odessa. There is destruction

Oleg Kiper / Odesa OVA
Consequences of the Russian attack in Odessa
According to Oleg Kiper, the head of Odesa OVA, the criminal army of the Russian Federation struck the center of Odesa. As a result of the enemy attack, there are casualties and destruction.

Points of attention

  • The Russian army launched a missile attack on the center of Odessa, causing casualties and significant destruction to civil infrastructure.
  • President Zelenskyi emphasizes the importance of halting attacks on Russia through pressure, sanctions, and determination to prevent further aggression.
  • Ukrainian defenders successfully shot down one and a half hundred attack drones and missiles, showcasing their resilience and dedication to protecting the regions of Ukraine.
  • It is crucial to implement effective measures to deny occupiers access to components and thwart any future attempts at aggression.
  • Through joint efforts and decisive actions, Ukrainian life can be safeguarded from Russian aggressors, highlighting the resolve of the nation in the face of external threats.

What is known about the consequences of the attack of the Russian invaders on the center of Odessa

Russian terrorists launched a missile attack on the center of Odessa. There are victims, said Kiper.

In addition, as a result of the Russian missile attack, the civil infrastructure of Odesa, in particular residential buildings, was damaged.

What is known about the destruction caused by the attack of the Russian army on Odesa

Meanwhile, President Volodymyr Zelenskyi emphasized that the destruction in Odesa was caused by the fall of fragments of a Russian rocket.

In total, since yesterday evening, Russia has used about one and a half hundred attack drones, aerial bombs, and missiles against more than ten of our regions. Combat work on targets that remain in the air is still ongoing. Thanks to our defenders of the sky for shooting down, for working around the clock for the safety of our people. These attacks by Russia on Ukrainian life can be stopped. With pressure, sanctions, blocking the occupiers' access to the components they use to create instruments of this terror, arms packages for Ukraine and determination, which must be unwavering, the head of state emphasized.

