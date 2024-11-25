According to Oleg Kiper, the head of Odesa OVA, the criminal army of the Russian Federation struck the center of Odesa. As a result of the enemy attack, there are casualties and destruction.
Points of attention
- The Russian army launched a missile attack on the center of Odessa, causing casualties and significant destruction to civil infrastructure.
- President Zelenskyi emphasizes the importance of halting attacks on Russia through pressure, sanctions, and determination to prevent further aggression.
- Ukrainian defenders successfully shot down one and a half hundred attack drones and missiles, showcasing their resilience and dedication to protecting the regions of Ukraine.
- It is crucial to implement effective measures to deny occupiers access to components and thwart any future attempts at aggression.
- Through joint efforts and decisive actions, Ukrainian life can be safeguarded from Russian aggressors, highlighting the resolve of the nation in the face of external threats.
What is known about the consequences of the attack of the Russian invaders on the center of Odessa
In addition, as a result of the Russian missile attack, the civil infrastructure of Odesa, in particular residential buildings, was damaged.
What is known about the destruction caused by the attack of the Russian army on Odesa
Meanwhile, President Volodymyr Zelenskyi emphasized that the destruction in Odesa was caused by the fall of fragments of a Russian rocket.
