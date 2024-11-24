The Russian Federation has attacked Ukraine with more than 800 anti-aircraft missiles and more than 20 missiles over the past week
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The Russian Federation has attacked Ukraine with more than 800 anti-aircraft missiles and more than 20 missiles over the past week

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
The Russian Federation has attacked Ukraine with more than 800 anti-aircraft missiles and more than 20 missiles over the past week
Читати українською

Over the past week, the Russian Federation has used more than 800 anti-aircraft missiles and 460 drones in Ukraine. The Russian army also launched about 20 missiles.

Points of attention

  • Over the past week, the Russian Federation has launched more than 800 anti-aircraft missiles, 460 drones and more than 20 missiles against Ukraine, which has caused fear and panic among the population.
  • The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, expressed outrage at the increased volume of attacks and called for strengthening the country's defense by improving air defense systems.
  • Ukrainian intelligence officers revealed the details and ballistics of the missile, which suffered from the Armed Forces of Ukraine, pointing to the speed, accuracy and origin of the missile complex.
  • The General Staff disclosed the details of the test of the new missile complex "Kedr", which revealed the involvement of several enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex.

Zelensky announced the number of drones and missiles launched by Russia at Ukraine in a week

This week, the air alert sounded almost every day throughout Ukraine. This night alone, our air defense forces managed to shoot down about 50 attack drones. During the week, Russia used more than 800 guided aerial bombs, about 460 attack drones and more than 20 missiles of various types against Ukraine and our people.

Volodymyr Zelenskyi

Volodymyr Zelenskyi

President of Ukraine

Ukraine is not a weapons testing ground. Ukraine is a sovereign and independent state. But Russia still continues its efforts to destroy our people, to sow fear and panic, to weaken us, — said Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Zelenskyi said that Ukraine needs more air defense equipment, and the country is working on this with partners.

GUR revealed details about the ballistics of the Russian Federation after the attack on the Dnipro

According to Ukrainian intelligence, the flight time of this Russian missile from the moment of launch in the Astrakhan region to the impact in the city of Dnipro was 15 minutes.

In addition, it is emphasized that six combat units were installed on the missile: each one is equipped with six sub-munitions. The speed on the final part of the trajectory is more than Mach 11.

The GUR draws attention to the fact that several enterprises of the enemy military industry are involved in the development of the Kedr mobile missile complex:

  • JSC "Corporation "Moscow Institute of Heat Engineering" (Moscow);

  • JSC "Federal Scientific and Production Center "Titan-Barricady" (Volgograd);

  • JSC "Main Special Design Bureau "Prozhektor" (Moscow);

  • JSC "Concern "Sozvezdie" (Voronezh);

  • JSC "Scientific Production Enterprise "Spetsenergomechanika" (Moscow); "Continent" Scientific Research Center of Special Equipment and Conversion LLC (Moscow).

According to the GUR data, tests of the "Kedr" missile complex took place at the "4th State Central Interspecies Range of the Russian Federation" (Kapustin Yar, Astrakhan Oblast) in October 2023 and June 2024.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian Federation attacked Kryvyi Rih - there is destruction in the city, more than 10 people were injured
Serhii Lysak / Dnipropetrovsk OVA
The Russian Federation attacked Kryvyi Rih - there is destruction in the city, more than 10 people were injured
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelensky confirmed the attack of the Russian Federation on the Dnipro by intercontinental ballistics
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelensky confirmed the attack of the Russian Federation on the Dnipro by intercontinental ballistics
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia attacked Sumy — at least two people were killed
Sumy OVA
Russia's attack on Sumy on November 22 - what is known

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?