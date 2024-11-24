The Russian Federation has attacked Ukraine with more than 800 anti-aircraft missiles and more than 20 missiles over the past week

Over the past week, the Russian Federation has used more than 800 anti-aircraft missiles and 460 drones in Ukraine. The Russian army also launched about 20 missiles.
Points of attention
- Over the past week, the Russian Federation has launched more than 800 anti-aircraft missiles, 460 drones and more than 20 missiles against Ukraine, which has caused fear and panic among the population.
- The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, expressed outrage at the increased volume of attacks and called for strengthening the country's defense by improving air defense systems.
- Ukrainian intelligence officers revealed the details and ballistics of the missile, which suffered from the Armed Forces of Ukraine, pointing to the speed, accuracy and origin of the missile complex.
- The General Staff disclosed the details of the test of the new missile complex "Kedr", which revealed the involvement of several enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex.
Zelensky announced the number of drones and missiles launched by Russia at Ukraine in a week
Zelenskyi said that Ukraine needs more air defense equipment, and the country is working on this with partners.
GUR revealed details about the ballistics of the Russian Federation after the attack on the Dnipro
According to Ukrainian intelligence, the flight time of this Russian missile from the moment of launch in the Astrakhan region to the impact in the city of Dnipro was 15 minutes.
In addition, it is emphasized that six combat units were installed on the missile: each one is equipped with six sub-munitions. The speed on the final part of the trajectory is more than Mach 11.
The GUR draws attention to the fact that several enterprises of the enemy military industry are involved in the development of the Kedr mobile missile complex:
JSC "Corporation "Moscow Institute of Heat Engineering" (Moscow);
JSC "Federal Scientific and Production Center "Titan-Barricady" (Volgograd);
JSC "Main Special Design Bureau "Prozhektor" (Moscow);
JSC "Concern "Sozvezdie" (Voronezh);
JSC "Scientific Production Enterprise "Spetsenergomechanika" (Moscow); "Continent" Scientific Research Center of Special Equipment and Conversion LLC (Moscow).
According to the GUR data, tests of the "Kedr" missile complex took place at the "4th State Central Interspecies Range of the Russian Federation" (Kapustin Yar, Astrakhan Oblast) in October 2023 and June 2024.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-