The Russian Federation has attacked Ukraine with more than 800 anti-aircraft missiles and more than 20 missiles over the past week

Over the past week, the Russian Federation has used more than 800 anti-aircraft missiles and 460 drones in Ukraine. The Russian army also launched about 20 missiles.

This week, the air alert sounded almost every day throughout Ukraine. This night alone, our air defense forces managed to shoot down about 50 attack drones. During the week, Russia used more than 800 guided aerial bombs, about 460 attack drones and more than 20 missiles of various types against Ukraine and our people. Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

Ukraine is not a weapons testing ground. Ukraine is a sovereign and independent state. But Russia still continues its efforts to destroy our people, to sow fear and panic, to weaken us, — said Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Share

Zelenskyi said that Ukraine needs more air defense equipment, and the country is working on this with partners.

GUR revealed details about the ballistics of the Russian Federation after the attack on the Dnipro

According to Ukrainian intelligence, the flight time of this Russian missile from the moment of launch in the Astrakhan region to the impact in the city of Dnipro was 15 minutes.

In addition, it is emphasized that six combat units were installed on the missile: each one is equipped with six sub-munitions. The speed on the final part of the trajectory is more than Mach 11.

The GUR draws attention to the fact that several enterprises of the enemy military industry are involved in the development of the Kedr mobile missile complex:

JSC "Corporation "Moscow Institute of Heat Engineering" (Moscow);

JSC "Federal Scientific and Production Center "Titan-Barricady" (Volgograd);

JSC "Main Special Design Bureau "Prozhektor" (Moscow);

JSC "Concern "Sozvezdie" (Voronezh);

JSC "Scientific Production Enterprise "Spetsenergomechanika" (Moscow); "Continent" Scientific Research Center of Special Equipment and Conversion LLC (Moscow).