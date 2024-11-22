Russia attacked Sumy — at least two people were killed
Russia attacked Sumy — at least two people were killed

Sumy OVA
Against the background of the Russian drone attack, several powerful explosions rumbled in the city of Sumy. As of the morning of November 22, two dead and 12 wounded civilians are known.

Points of attention

  • Emergency rescue operations are being carried out and assistance is being provided to the injured.
  • Ukrainians are advised to observe safety measures and stay in shelters during Russian attacks.
  • The drone attack on Ukraine, which began on the night of November 22, is still ongoing.

About the situation in the city, the acting Sumy Mayor Artem Kobzar.

According to him, several powerful explosions rang out in Sumy at night, after which it became known about the death of one person.

Later, Kobzar added that "there is also a dead person at the place where the second explosion rang out."

Photo: facebook.com/sumska.oda

The details of the new Russian attack were also disclosed by the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

The local authorities clarified that on November 22, the Russian army struck a residential neighborhood of the regional center, using a Shahed-type unmanned aerial vehicle.

Photo: facebook.com/sumska.oda

First, there are victims. Necessary assistance is provided to people, emergency and rescue operations are carried out. The consequences of the Russian attack are being clarified. Do not ignore the air warning signals! Stay in shelters! — says the statement of the Sumy OVA.

According to the latest data, two people were previously killed as a result of the Russian strike.

12 civilians were injured of varying degrees of severity.

Photo: facebook.com/sumska.oda

The attack of Russian drones on Ukraine continues

Throughout the night of November 22, the aggressor country of the Russian Federation attacked various regions of Ukraine with UAVs.

As of 07:12:

  • UAV in the territory of Zhytomyr region, course west.

  • UAVs from the Sumy region in the direction of Chernihiv region and Poltava region.

  • UAVs in the Kyiv region, moving in the northern direction, a threat to the Cherkasy region.

  • UAV in the territory of Chernihiv region, course west.

At 7:40 a.m., the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces warned of the threat of a drone attack for the Khmelnytskyi region.

At 7:51 a.m. there was a threat of strikes by Russian drones in the Cherkasy region.

