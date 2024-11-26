The Russian Federation launched four missiles at Ukraine and almost 190 "shaheeds" — how many were shot down by air defense

On the night of Tuesday, November 26, the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with 188 drones. Anti-aircraft defense shot down 76 "Shaheeds", another 95 BpLA were lost in location due to the action of EW.

The Air Force revealed the details of the Russian attack on Ukraine

According to the military, on the night of November 26, the occupiers attacked Ukraine with Iskander-M ballistic missiles from the Voronezh and Kursk regions.

During the night attack, the enemy released a record number of Shahed-type attack UAVs and unmanned aerial vehicles of an unknown type from the directions — Orel, Bryansk, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — RF.

It is reported that the radio engineering troops of the Air Force detected and escorted 192 air targets:

4 "Iskander-M" ballistic missiles;

188 enemy unmanned aerial vehicles.

Photo — t.me/kpszsu

As of 09:00, air defense shot down 76 enemy drones in Kyiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Poltava, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, Vinnytsia, Chernivtsi, Ternopil, Rivne, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, and Mykolaiv regions. Share

95 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were lost in location, presumably due to active countermeasures by the Defense Forces' EW, 5 drones flew in the direction of Belarus.

Unfortunately, there are hits to critical infrastructure objects, and private and multi-apartment buildings were damaged in several regions due to a mass attack by drones. Previously, there were no victims or victims. Information is being updated. Share

The Russian army attacked Ternopil

It is noted that explosions rang out in Ternopil at night, after which the electricity supply to the townspeople and settlements near the regional center disappeared.

As the head of OVA Vyacheslav Negoda reported, during the night attack enemy UAVs damaged one of the critical infrastructure facilities. Fortunately, there were no human casualties. Firefighters and police are on the scene.

Currently, there is no stable electricity supply in Ternopil and other settlements. The relevant services are already working on eliminating the problem.

According to updated information, centralized water supply should be restored to all consumers in Ternopil at 7:00 a.m.

Gas supply to all consumers in the city is provided as usual. As for heat supply, most boiler houses are functioning, their work will also be supported by generators.

It is also reported that individual heating points will be disconnected, and heat will be supplied to houses directly.

Schools and kindergartens in Ternopil will work as usual today.

Medical facilities in Ternopil are operating as usual. It is noted that, if necessary, the institutions are equipped with generators.