Air defense forces shot down 71 Russian "shahed" during the attack on Ukraine

On the night of November 25, the Russian army launched 145 Shahed drones and unmanned aerial vehicles of an unknown type over Ukraine. The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 71 "shahed".

As noted, on the night of November 25, the occupiers attacked Ukraine with attack UAVs of the "Shahed" type and unmanned aerial vehicles of an unknown type from the directions — Orel, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — RF., TOT of Crimea.

In total, during the specified period, the Air Force's radio engineering troops detected and escorted 145 enemy UAVs.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare equipment and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the attack.

As of 11 a.m., air defenses shot down 71 enemy drones in the Kyiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Poltava, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, Mykolaiv, and Kherson regions. Share

71 UAVs — lost in location, presumably due to active anti-aircraft defense of the Defense Forces, another drone flew in the direction of Belarus. The information is being updated.

The Air Force recalled that on November 24, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., the enemy struck again with drones of various types, guided air bombs and Kh-59/69 guided air missiles.

Since the enemy is constantly changing the tactics of using strike drones, the format of providing information on the results of air defense combat operations may change. After all, earlier the attacks of "shaheeds" were carried out only at night — in the dark. Now the enemy is using strike UAVs during the day as well. Share

Russia attacked Kharkiv and Odessa

On the morning of November 25, the Russian army attacked the center of Kharkiv. Currently, the number of victims has increased to 19 people, 13 of them have been hospitalized.

As Oleg Sinegubov, the head of Kharkiv OVA, reported, a fire broke out on one of the central streets. More than 40 apartment buildings and three cars were also damaged.

According to the words Oleg Synegubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration (OVA), the number of wounded increased to 23 people as of 11:44, among which 14 were hospitalized.

Also, according to Oleg Kiper, the head of Odesa OVA, the criminal army of the Russian Federation struck the center of Odesa. As a result of the enemy attack, there are casualties and destruction.