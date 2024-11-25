Air defense forces shot down 71 Russian "shahed" during the attack on Ukraine

On the night of November 25, the Russian army launched 145 Shahed drones and unmanned aerial vehicles of an unknown type over Ukraine. The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 71 "shahed".
Points of attention
- The Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully shot down 71 Russian "shahed" during the attack on Ukraine, which was carried out by the Russian army on the night of November 25.
- As a result of the strike of 145 drones and unmanned aerial vehicles of the Russian Federation, 71 "shahed" were identified and destroyed in various regions of Ukraine.
- Kharkiv and Odesa were victims of attacks by the Russian army, there were casualties and significant material damage, including damaged civilian infrastructure.
- Aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare equipment and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the attack.
The Air Force revealed the details of the Russian attack on Ukraine
As noted, on the night of November 25, the occupiers attacked Ukraine with attack UAVs of the "Shahed" type and unmanned aerial vehicles of an unknown type from the directions — Orel, Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — RF., TOT of Crimea.
In total, during the specified period, the Air Force's radio engineering troops detected and escorted 145 enemy UAVs.
Aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare equipment and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the attack.
71 UAVs — lost in location, presumably due to active anti-aircraft defense of the Defense Forces, another drone flew in the direction of Belarus. The information is being updated.
The Air Force recalled that on November 24, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., the enemy struck again with drones of various types, guided air bombs and Kh-59/69 guided air missiles.
Russia attacked Kharkiv and Odessa
On the morning of November 25, the Russian army attacked the center of Kharkiv. Currently, the number of victims has increased to 19 people, 13 of them have been hospitalized.
As Oleg Sinegubov, the head of Kharkiv OVA, reported, a fire broke out on one of the central streets. More than 40 apartment buildings and three cars were also damaged.
According to the words Oleg Synegubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration (OVA), the number of wounded increased to 23 people as of 11:44, among which 14 were hospitalized.
Also, according to Oleg Kiper, the head of Odesa OVA, the criminal army of the Russian Federation struck the center of Odesa. As a result of the enemy attack, there are casualties and destruction.
In addition, as a result of the Russian missile attack, the civil infrastructure of Odesa, in particular residential buildings, was damaged.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-