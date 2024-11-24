Air defense forces shot down 50 Russian "shaheeds" during the attack on Ukraine

On the night of November 24, the Russian army released 73 drones over Ukraine. Anti-aircraft fire shot down 50 "shaheeds".

The Air Force revealed the details of the Russian attack on Ukraine

According to the military, on the night of November 24, the occupiers attacked Ukraine with "Shahed" type UAVs and drones of an unknown type from the Oryol and Bryansk regions.

In total, the Defense Forces of Ukraine detected and escorted 73 enemy UAVs.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare equipment and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine are involved in repelling the attack.

Photo — Air Force of the ZSU

As of 09:00, air defense shot down 50 enemy drones in the Kyiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Chernihiv, Sumy, Poltava, and Zhytomyr regions, the Air Force said. Share

In addition, 19 drones were lost in location, presumably due to active countermeasures by the Defense Forces' EW.

There are 4 enemy UAVs in the air, combat work continues! Information is being updated.

Russia again attacked Kyiv with drones

As noted in KMVA, at night the armed forces of Russia once again attacked the capital of Ukraine with unmanned aerial vehicles.

In the direction of Kyiv, the UAVs came in different courses. The air alert in the city lasted for more than 3 hours.

The Defense Forces detected and neutralized more than a dozen drones that threatened the capital.

According to preliminary data of the KMVA, there was no destruction in the capital, no information about the victims was received.