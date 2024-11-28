According to the information of the head of the Ministry of Energy Herman Galushchenko, in the morning of November 28, emergency blackouts were introduced in most regions of Ukraine against the background of a massive missile and drone attack by the criminal army of the Russian Federation.

What is known about emergency blackouts in Ukraine

First, there was information about emergency power outages in Kyiv and Kirovohrad Oblast.

According to local mass media, emergency power outage schedules have been introduced in the Kirovohrad region.

On November 28, 2024, from 5:35 a.m., by order of NEC "Ukrenergo" according to the operation mode of the UES of Ukraine, the schedule of emergency shutdowns (ESH) was put into effect. Dear consumers, please note: in the case of simultaneous implementation of GAV and HPV, the time of disconnection according to your schedule may be increased, — local Telegram channels "Kirovogradoblenergo" cite.

Galushchenko reported that emergency blackouts were introduced in all regions of Ukraine.

Energy system of Ukraine

Attacks on energy facilities are taking place all over Ukraine. The transmission system operator Ukrenergo has urgently introduced an emergency power cut. As soon as the security situation allows, the consequences will be clarified. Follow the official messages and be in shelters, — emphasized the head of the Ministry of Energy.

What is known about the consequences of a massive attack by the criminal army of the Russian Federation on the energy system of Ukraine

In Mykolaiv, against the backdrop of emergency power outages due to a new massive attack by the criminal army of the Russian Federation on the energy system of Ukraine, public transport stopped working and educational institutions were closed.

In connection with the introduction of emergency power cuts, trolleybuses and trams will not run in Mykolaiv. Trolleybuses with autonomous operation up to 20 kilometers PTS will move on city routes until the batteries are discharged (from Namiv and Severnyi districts to Pushkinsky ring), — announced the mayor of the city Oleksandr Senkevich.

Sienkovych added that KP "Mykolaivpastrans" released an additional number of buses #91 to extend the route.

Buses will run to the Namiv microdistrict to the "Riviera" residential complex and back to Balabanivka. Applications for tracking transport also do not work, the mayor of the city emphasized.

As a result of the attack of the Russian occupiers on Lutsk, power outages also began to operate in the city due to the enemy hitting energy facilities.

We have several "arrivals" in our city. Until the end of the air alarm signal, we do not have the right to announce exactly where the enemy air targets were hit, — noted the mayor of Lutsk Ihor Polishchuk.

Unfortunately, electric transport is not working yet. We are working with carriers in order to block the number of passengers transported by electric buses. We are connecting critical infrastructure to alternative energy sources, — added the mayor of the city.

Also, students studying in the first shift have been transferred to distance learning, "Points of Invincibility" are working.

In addition, train delays are recorded in Ukraine due to the consequences of a massive attack by the criminal army of the Russian Federation.

Oleksandr Koval, head of Rivne OVA, notes that more than 280,000 subscribers in the region are without electricity, and there are also problems with water.

Explosions were also heard in Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv, Khmelnytskyi and other regions.

Critical infrastructure facilities were also attacked in the Lviv region.