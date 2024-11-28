According to the information of the head of the Ministry of Energy Herman Galushchenko, in the morning of November 28, emergency blackouts were introduced in most regions of Ukraine against the background of a massive missile and drone attack by the criminal army of the Russian Federation.
Points of attention
- Emergency power outages were introduced in most regions of Ukraine following a massive missile and drone attack by the Russian army.
- The attacks caused disruptions in electricity supply, public transport, and education in schools across several regions including Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Lutsk, and others.
- The authorities are taking measures to ensure citizens' safety and connect critical infrastructure to alternative energy sources amidst the crisis.
- Consequences of the Russian army's attacks include public transport shutdowns, school closures, and disruptions in electric transport services in various cities.
- Follow official messages for updates on the situation and be prepared for possible delays and difficulties in affected regions.
What is known about emergency blackouts in Ukraine
First, there was information about emergency power outages in Kyiv and Kirovohrad Oblast.
According to local mass media, emergency power outage schedules have been introduced in the Kirovohrad region.
Galushchenko reported that emergency blackouts were introduced in all regions of Ukraine.
What is known about the consequences of a massive attack by the criminal army of the Russian Federation on the energy system of Ukraine
In Mykolaiv, against the backdrop of emergency power outages due to a new massive attack by the criminal army of the Russian Federation on the energy system of Ukraine, public transport stopped working and educational institutions were closed.
Sienkovych added that KP "Mykolaivpastrans" released an additional number of buses #91 to extend the route.
As a result of the attack of the Russian occupiers on Lutsk, power outages also began to operate in the city due to the enemy hitting energy facilities.
Also, students studying in the first shift have been transferred to distance learning, "Points of Invincibility" are working.
In addition, train delays are recorded in Ukraine due to the consequences of a massive attack by the criminal army of the Russian Federation.
Oleksandr Koval, head of Rivne OVA, notes that more than 280,000 subscribers in the region are without electricity, and there are also problems with water.
Explosions were also heard in Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv, Khmelnytskyi and other regions.
Critical infrastructure facilities were also attacked in the Lviv region.
