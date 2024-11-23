Ukraine is creating its own ballistic missiles

Deputy Minister of Strategic Industries Hanna Gvozdyar officially confirmed that Ukraine is currently developing several domestic ballistic missiles.

Ukraine is actively creating its own weapons

What is important to understand is that most of the important details regarding Ukraine's missile program are classified.

Despite this, Defense Minister Rustem Umyerov recently promised that by the end of 2024 or in 2025, information about a "large-scale missile program" will appear.

As the journalists managed to find out, Ukraine is currently focused on creating missiles that can be used to strike deep in the enemy's rear.

The WSJ also notes that Ukraine's missile program currently lacks funding and capabilities, which will limit its effectiveness.

Kyiv will probably remain dependent on the West for some types of weapons for many years to come, the report says. Share

Ukraine will have ballistic missiles of its own production

According to Oleksandr Kamyshin, a freelance adviser to Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi on strategic issues, one of the obstacles to the implementation of the missile program is the insufficient amount of funds.

Military aviation expert Douglas Barry said that producing ballistic missiles is particularly expensive.

First of all, because they are made of materials that must withstand very high temperatures.