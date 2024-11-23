A scandal erupted in Switzerland due to ammunition entering Ukraine

According to foreign journalists, Switzerland blocked the export of its ammunition to a Polish company because it found out that it was going to Ukraine.

Switzerland is concerned about the fact that its ammunition is entering Ukraine

According to journalists, the country's authorities found out that about 645,000 Swiss-made cartridges for small-caliber ammunition ended up in Ukraine.

What is important to understand is that de jure this is a violation of Swiss law, so the government is as confused as possible by this information.

The State Secretariat for Economic Affairs launched an investigation after the American news publication Defense One reported last November that Ukraine had received 645,000 rifle cartridges with armor-piercing projectiles manufactured by SwissP Defense from the Polish company UMO, the report said. Share

The Polish company violated the agreement

According to the signed agreement, the Polish company had the right to resell ammunition only in Poland.

Despite this, as a result of the investigation, it was found that the specified company "did not fulfill its contractual obligations to the Swiss manufacturer, and the ammunition ended up on the Ukrainian front.

The State Secretariat for Economic Affairs has already officially confirmed that the export of the Polish company will be prohibited.

The risk of being redirected to Ukraine is assessed as too high, the Swiss authorities said. Share

It is important to understand that Swiss law prohibits the export of Swiss-owned or Swiss-made military equipment to countries in conflict.