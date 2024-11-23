A scandal erupted in Switzerland due to ammunition entering Ukraine
Category
World
Publication date

A scandal erupted in Switzerland due to ammunition entering Ukraine

Switzerland is concerned about the fact that its ammunition is entering Ukraine
Читати українською
Source:  Associated Press

According to foreign journalists, Switzerland blocked the export of its ammunition to a Polish company because it found out that it was going to Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • The Polish company UMO violated the agreement and illegally supplied Swiss ammunition to Ukraine.
  • The State Secretariat for Economic Affairs is investigating and has already banned the relevant company's exports.

Switzerland is concerned about the fact that its ammunition is entering Ukraine

According to journalists, the country's authorities found out that about 645,000 Swiss-made cartridges for small-caliber ammunition ended up in Ukraine.

What is important to understand is that de jure this is a violation of Swiss law, so the government is as confused as possible by this information.

The State Secretariat for Economic Affairs launched an investigation after the American news publication Defense One reported last November that Ukraine had received 645,000 rifle cartridges with armor-piercing projectiles manufactured by SwissP Defense from the Polish company UMO, the report said.

The Polish company violated the agreement

According to the signed agreement, the Polish company had the right to resell ammunition only in Poland.

Despite this, as a result of the investigation, it was found that the specified company "did not fulfill its contractual obligations to the Swiss manufacturer, and the ammunition ended up on the Ukrainian front.

The State Secretariat for Economic Affairs has already officially confirmed that the export of the Polish company will be prohibited.

The risk of being redirected to Ukraine is assessed as too high, the Swiss authorities said.

It is important to understand that Swiss law prohibits the export of Swiss-owned or Swiss-made military equipment to countries in conflict.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Not Biden. Who actually hindered the provision of ATACMS for Ukraine
Sullivan was in no hurry to implement the fateful decision regarding Ukraine
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia has announced the death of a famous propagandist — Simonyan is panicking
Russia has announced the death of a famous propagandist — Simonyan is panicking
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine has trump cards that Putin does not know about. Sikorsky sounded a warning to the dictator
When can Russia's war against Ukraine end?

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?