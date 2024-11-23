A scandal erupted in Switzerland due to ammunition entering Ukraine

According to foreign journalists, Switzerland blocked the export of its ammunition to a Polish company because it found out that it was going to Ukraine.
- The Polish company UMO violated the agreement and illegally supplied Swiss ammunition to Ukraine.
- The State Secretariat for Economic Affairs is investigating and has already banned the relevant company's exports.
Switzerland is concerned about the fact that its ammunition is entering Ukraine
According to journalists, the country's authorities found out that about 645,000 Swiss-made cartridges for small-caliber ammunition ended up in Ukraine.
What is important to understand is that de jure this is a violation of Swiss law, so the government is as confused as possible by this information.
The Polish company violated the agreement
According to the signed agreement, the Polish company had the right to resell ammunition only in Poland.
Despite this, as a result of the investigation, it was found that the specified company "did not fulfill its contractual obligations to the Swiss manufacturer, and the ammunition ended up on the Ukrainian front.
The State Secretariat for Economic Affairs has already officially confirmed that the export of the Polish company will be prohibited.
It is important to understand that Swiss law prohibits the export of Swiss-owned or Swiss-made military equipment to countries in conflict.
