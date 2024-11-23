Ukraine has trump cards that Putin does not know about. Sikorsky sounded a warning to the dictator
When can Russia's war against Ukraine end?
Source:  Voice of America

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland, Radoslaw Sikorski, emphasized that currently the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin underestimates Ukraine and Europe, despite the fact that Kyiv and its allies still have something to surprise the aggressor country.

  • The war with Russia will end when Putin stops the aggression.
  • Sikorsky points out the importance of compliance with international security guarantees.
  • According to the diplomat, Putin is close to the conclusion that the war against Ukraine was a mistake.

According to the head of Polish diplomacy, the war will not end when Ukraine stops fighting, because in this case Ukraine itself will end.

The head of the Foreign Ministry of Poland emphasized that the war will end when Vladimir Putin in particular stops fighting.

Everyone wants peace. If Ukraine capitulated, there would be peace. So Putin also wants peace. The question is under what conditions.

According to him, the main question is whether the UN Charter will be respected, whether the security guarantees that Ukraine already had, in particular from the Russian Federation, will be respected.

Sikorsky emphasized that it will be necessary to discuss in detail how to achieve this.

Putin does not know about all the trump cards of Ukraine and its allies

The war will not end when Ukraine stops fighting — in that case, Ukraine will also end. The war will end when Putin stops fighting, the Polish diplomat emphasized.

According to his conviction, Ukraine's partner should do everything possible so that the dictator eventually comes to the conclusion that the war was a mistake and it cannot be won.

Radoslav Sikorsky also suggested that Putin is actually closer to this conclusion than he pretends to be.

He is a braggart... He tries to assume a role in the hypothetical negotiations, but the US, Europe and Ukraine have stronger trump cards than he thinks.

