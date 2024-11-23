Russia has announced the death of a famous propagandist — Simonyan is panicking
Category
World
Publication date

Russia has announced the death of a famous propagandist — Simonyan is panicking

Russia has announced the death of a famous propagandist — Simonyan is panicking
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Former US military officer Scott Bennett, who was actually a Russian propagandist and asked dictator Vladimir Putin to grant him Russian citizenship, has died at the age of 46.

Points of attention

  • Propagandist Margarita Simonyan officially confirmed the information about the death of her colleague.
  • She suggested that it could have been eliminated.
  • Putin has not yet reacted to the death of his propagandist.

What is known about the death of propagandist Bennett

This information was officially confirmed by another Russian propagandist, Margarita Simonyan.

According to Putin's henchman, RT's military "expert" and author of propaganda documentaries passed away at the age of 46.

According to the official version, the cause of death was liver disease.

However, Margarita Simonyan was not satisfied with this version. She has already suggested that Bennett may not have died his own death.

For example, according to the propagandist, he could have been killed.

Quite possibly, for telling the "truth" about the war (Russia against Ukraine — ed.). He never mentioned that he was sick. In general. Two weeks ago he was still in great shape. And suddenly, out of nowhere, he dies of cancer, which he never had, according to the testimony of his most diverse friends, — Putin's henchman panics.

Photo: screenshot

Who is Scott Bennett?

He was a former US military officer who actually betrayed his country and defected to the enemy.

It is important to understand that Scott Bennett often criticized the US government, including for helping Ukraine.

On March 24, Scott Bennett asked Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to grant him citizenship.

At the time, he publicly promised that he intended to use his diplomatic skills and intelligence experience to benefit Russia.

The illegitimate president of the Russian Federation himself has not reacted in any way to the death of his propagandist.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin is desperate. Sikorsky analyzed the actions of the dictator
Radoslaw Sikorski
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
We betrayed Ukraine. In the US Congress made a frank confession
Michael McCall
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Not Biden. Who actually hindered the provision of ATACMS for Ukraine
Sullivan was in no hurry to implement the fateful decision regarding Ukraine

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?