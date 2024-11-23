Former US military officer Scott Bennett, who was actually a Russian propagandist and asked dictator Vladimir Putin to grant him Russian citizenship, has died at the age of 46.

What is known about the death of propagandist Bennett

This information was officially confirmed by another Russian propagandist, Margarita Simonyan.

According to Putin's henchman, RT's military "expert" and author of propaganda documentaries passed away at the age of 46.

According to the official version, the cause of death was liver disease.

However, Margarita Simonyan was not satisfied with this version. She has already suggested that Bennett may not have died his own death.

For example, according to the propagandist, he could have been killed.

Quite possibly, for telling the "truth" about the war (Russia against Ukraine — ed.). He never mentioned that he was sick. In general. Two weeks ago he was still in great shape. And suddenly, out of nowhere, he dies of cancer, which he never had, according to the testimony of his most diverse friends, — Putin's henchman panics. Share

Photo: screenshot

Who is Scott Bennett?

He was a former US military officer who actually betrayed his country and defected to the enemy.

It is important to understand that Scott Bennett often criticized the US government, including for helping Ukraine.

On March 24, Scott Bennett asked Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to grant him citizenship.

At the time, he publicly promised that he intended to use his diplomatic skills and intelligence experience to benefit Russia.