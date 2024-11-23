Former US military officer Scott Bennett, who was actually a Russian propagandist and asked dictator Vladimir Putin to grant him Russian citizenship, has died at the age of 46.
Points of attention
- Propagandist Margarita Simonyan officially confirmed the information about the death of her colleague.
- She suggested that it could have been eliminated.
- Putin has not yet reacted to the death of his propagandist.
What is known about the death of propagandist Bennett
This information was officially confirmed by another Russian propagandist, Margarita Simonyan.
According to Putin's henchman, RT's military "expert" and author of propaganda documentaries passed away at the age of 46.
According to the official version, the cause of death was liver disease.
However, Margarita Simonyan was not satisfied with this version. She has already suggested that Bennett may not have died his own death.
For example, according to the propagandist, he could have been killed.
Who is Scott Bennett?
He was a former US military officer who actually betrayed his country and defected to the enemy.
It is important to understand that Scott Bennett often criticized the US government, including for helping Ukraine.
On March 24, Scott Bennett asked Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to grant him citizenship.
At the time, he publicly promised that he intended to use his diplomatic skills and intelligence experience to benefit Russia.
The illegitimate president of the Russian Federation himself has not reacted in any way to the death of his propagandist.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-