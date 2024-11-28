According to DTEK, in accordance with the order of NEC "Ukrenergo", in Kyiv and Odesa region, power outages will be in effect for most of the day, November 28.

What is known about the schedules of power outages in Kyiv and Odesa Oblast

In particular, the schedules will operate in Kyiv :

Group 1 — lights will be off from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m

Group 2 — lights will be off from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m

Group 3 — lights will be off from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m

Group 4 — lights will be off from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m

5 Group — the light will be off from 16:00 to 20:00

Group 6 — the light will be off from 08:00 to 14:00 and from 16:00 to 20:00

In the Odesa region, the lights will be turned off according to the following schedules:

Group 1 — lights will be off from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m

Group 2 — lights will be off from 09:00 to 16:00 and from 18:00 to 20:00

Group 3 — lights will be off from 08:00 to 10:00 and from 12:00 to 19:00

Group 4 — lights will be off from 12:00 to 16:00

Group 5 — lights will be off from 06:00 to 10:00 and from 15:00 to 20:00

Group 6 — the lights will be off from 06:00 to 13:00 and from 15:00 to 20:00

What is known about the consequences of the massive Russian missile attack on Kyiv and Odesa region

According to the information of Kyiv OVA, as a result of a massive rocket attack by the Russian occupiers, 2 people were injured. The object of critical energy infrastructure was damaged.

A building and two cars were damaged. In another district of the region, a private house, a non-residential building and a hangar were damaged.

Emergency power outages continue in the region as directed by Ukrenergo. 466 invincibility points are working.

Falling debris was recorded in two districts of the capital. There have been no casualties so far.

In the Dnipro district of Kyiv, debris fell on open territory. There was no destruction.

At the same time, in Darnytsia district, debris fell on the territory of the enterprise. Minor damage to several outbuildings and a truck was recorded. Fortunately, there was no fire.

In Odesa, according to representatives of the Prosecutor General's Office, a teenager is among the victims of the attack by the criminal army of the Russian Federation.

As a result of the attack, 3 local residents were injured, including a 16-year-old boy. All victims received minor injuries, the Prosecutor General's Office notes. Share

In addition, at least 18 private houses, gas pipelines, farm buildings and cars were damaged in the Odesa district, and a garage was damaged and a fire broke out in one of the Odesa districts.