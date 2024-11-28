In many regions of Ukraine, as a result of a massive missile and drone attack by a criminal army on energy facilities, thousands of consumers were left without electricity. In particular, in Lutsk, Rivne, Lviv region and other regions, there are interruptions in electricity and water supply.

What is known about the consequences of the large-scale missile and drone attack by the Russian occupiers on Ukraine

According to Oleksandr Koval, head of Rivne OVA, more than 280,000 subscribers remained without electricity in the region.

There are problems with water supply.

Problems with light and water supply as a result of strikes by the criminal army of the Russian Federation on energy facilities were recorded in Lutsk.

Trolleybuses have stopped running in the city, and the water supply and heat and power (critical infrastructure) are being connected to alternative energy sources.

The city's schools have been switched to distance learning.

According to OVA representatives, approximately 215,000 subscribers remain without electricity. Fortunately, there were no casualties, but private farm buildings were also damaged.

Explosions were also heard in Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv, Khmelnytskyi and other regions.

The head of Lviv OVA Maksym Kozytsky noted that the enemy attacked critical energy infrastructure facilities in the region.

In particular, a high level of threat has been announced several times for Stryi, in the vicinity of which gas transportation infrastructure is located. Now, due to the morning shelling and with the use of hourly power outage schedules, 523,000 subscribers in the Lviv region are left without electricity.

Objects of critical infrastructure in the Ivano-Frankivsk region were also hit. In the Region, in addition to the infrastructure, private houses were damaged, previously there were no casualties.

In Vinnytsia, as a result of the attack by the Russian occupiers, residential buildings were damaged, an outbuilding was destroyed, and one woman was injured.

As a result of the enemy attack, the light disappeared in Zhytomyr, interruptions in water supply are observed.

In the Khmelnytskyi region, as a result of the attack, there is a partial lack of electricity supply in the Shepetivskyi and Khmelnytskyi districts. There is damage to outbuildings, but there were no casualties.

Kharkiv was also hit. There, as a result of a rocket attack, the production buildings of a civilian enterprise and the glazing of the windows of a residential multi-storey building were damaged.

In Odesa, 6 private houses were damaged as a result of an enemy attack. There is a victim.

As a result of massive rocket fire, there is a power outage in the Mykolaiv and Kherson regions. In Mykolaiv and Kherson today, there will be no electric transport and possible water interruptions.

What is known about the emergency blackout in Ukraine against the background of the attack of the criminal army of the Russian Federation

Power engineers are working to provide backup power schemes where possible. They have already started restoration work, where the security situation allows, — the Ministry of Energy notes. Share

According to Serhiy Kovalenko, CEO of YASNO, emergency power outages in Ukraine can last at least until 8:00 p.m.

According to the forecast of NEC "Ukrenergo", outages will last until 20:00, but this is only a preliminary estimate. In such conditions, the schedules of stabilization shutdowns do not work, but if possible, the energy company will change groups of consumers. Critical infrastructure is provided with electricity.