The Russian Federation hit energy facilities during the attack on Ukraine. The Air Force mentioned the difficulties of air defense work

As a result of the mass attack of the Russian Federation on November 28, 12 hits were recorded on the objects of the fuel and energy sector. The Air Force of Ukraine spoke about the enemy's tactics aimed at exhausting the Ukrainian air defense system.
How the Russian Federation changed tactics during massive attacks on Ukraine
According to the military, on the night of November 28, 2024, the enemy attacked critical infrastructure, including electrical substations in various regions of Ukraine. Unfortunately, there is a hit.
The Air Force noted that during the attacks, the enemy actively uses a large number of missiles and drones, trying to exceed the number of Ukrainian air defense equipment.
The enemy also uses modern means of air attack, which it constantly improves. Among them:
thermal and radar traps;
means of electronic warfare (EW) integrated into missiles.
This complicates the operation of Soviet-made anti-aircraft missile systems that are in service with the Air Force. In such conditions, Western air defense systems are much more effective, but their number remains insufficient to protect hundreds of critical infrastructure facilities.
During mass attacks, Ukraine involves all available means: aviation, electronic warfare, anti-aircraft missile forces and mobile fire groups.
Air defense forces shot down 79 missiles and 35 drones during the massive Russian attack on Ukraine
On the night of November 28, the Russian Federation carried out a massive combined missile-drone attack on the energy sector of Ukraine. According to the military, on the evening of November 27, the enemy attacked Ukraine with various types of missiles and attack drones.
In total, 188 air attack devices were detected by the Air Force's radio engineering troops:
3 S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the Belgorod region. — the Russian Federation in the Kharkiv Region;
57 Kh-101 cruise missiles from Tu-95MS strategic bombers, launch area — Volgograd region. — the Russian Federation;
28 Kalibr cruise missiles, launch area of the Black Sea;
3 Kh-59/69 guided air missiles, launch area airspace over the Black Sea water area;
97 strike UAVs of the Shahed type and unmanned aerial vehicles of an unspecified type from the Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Orel, Bryansk, Millerovo regions of the Russian Federation.
As of 10:30 a.m., the downing of 76 Kh-101/"Caliber" cruise missiles has been confirmed; 3 guided air missiles Kh-59/69; 35 attack UAVs of the Shahed type and drones of an unknown type (62 enemy drones) were lost in location.
