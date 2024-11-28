The Russian Federation hit energy facilities during the attack on Ukraine. The Air Force mentioned the difficulties of air defense work

As a result of the mass attack of the Russian Federation on November 28, 12 hits were recorded on the objects of the fuel and energy sector. The Air Force of Ukraine spoke about the enemy's tactics aimed at exhausting the Ukrainian air defense system.

How the Russian Federation changed tactics during massive attacks on Ukraine

According to the military, on the night of November 28, 2024, the enemy attacked critical infrastructure, including electrical substations in various regions of Ukraine. Unfortunately, there is a hit.

During the anti-aircraft battle, almost 90% of the Kalibr and Kh-101 cruise missiles were shot down. In addition, three guided air missiles and 35 enemy UAVs were destroyed, more than 60 drones were lost from radars. A total of 12 hits were recorded, mostly at the facilities of the fuel and energy sector.

The Air Force noted that during the attacks, the enemy actively uses a large number of missiles and drones, trying to exceed the number of Ukrainian air defense equipment.

The enemy also uses modern means of air attack, which it constantly improves. Among them:

thermal and radar traps;

means of electronic warfare (EW) integrated into missiles.

This complicates the operation of Soviet-made anti-aircraft missile systems that are in service with the Air Force. In such conditions, Western air defense systems are much more effective, but their number remains insufficient to protect hundreds of critical infrastructure facilities.

During mass attacks, Ukraine involves all available means: aviation, electronic warfare, anti-aircraft missile forces and mobile fire groups.

The adversary also takes weather conditions into account when planning attacks. Dense fog and cloudiness observed in many regions during the attack made it difficult for mobile fire groups and fighter aircraft to carry out tasks, the Air Force emphasized.

Air defense forces shot down 79 missiles and 35 drones during the massive Russian attack on Ukraine

On the night of November 28, the Russian Federation carried out a massive combined missile-drone attack on the energy sector of Ukraine. According to the military, on the evening of November 27, the enemy attacked Ukraine with various types of missiles and attack drones.

In total, 188 air attack devices were detected by the Air Force's radio engineering troops:

3 S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the Belgorod region. — the Russian Federation in the Kharkiv Region;

57 Kh-101 cruise missiles from Tu-95MS strategic bombers, launch area — Volgograd region. — the Russian Federation;

28 Kalibr cruise missiles, launch area of the Black Sea;

3 Kh-59/69 guided air missiles, launch area airspace over the Black Sea water area;

97 strike UAVs of the Shahed type and unmanned aerial vehicles of an unspecified type from the Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Orel, Bryansk, Millerovo regions of the Russian Federation.