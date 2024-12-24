Air defense forces shot down 36 "shaheeds" during the Russian attack on Ukraine
Ukraine
Air defense forces shot down 36 "shaheeds" during the Russian attack on Ukraine

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense forces shot down 36 "shaheeds" during the Russian attack on Ukraine
During the day, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 60 drones. Our air defense forces destroyed 36 drones, and another 23 enemy drone simulators were neutralized with electronic warfare means.

  • As a result of the Russian army's attack on Ukraine, 60 drones were launched in a day, of which our air defense forces successfully destroyed 36 enemy drones.
  • With the help of anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine, it was possible to repel the air attack and protect the country's territory.
  • During the attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region, residential buildings, power lines, and cars were damaged. In total, 7 enemy drones, which turned out to be kamikaze drones, were shot down.
  • The immediate response of the defense forces and the successful work of the air defense proved to be important for maintaining security on the territory of Ukraine and protecting the population from enemy attacks.

The Air Force revealed details of the Russian attack on Ukraine

As noted, from 10:00 on December 23 to 09:00 on December 24, the enemy attacked with 60 Shahed attack UAVs and drones of other types from the directions of Bryansk, Millerovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in the Russian Federation.

As of 10:00, it has been confirmed that 36 Shahed attack UAVs and drones of other types have been shot down in Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Zaporizhia, Dnipropetrovsk and Khmelnytskyi regions.

Due to active countermeasures by the Defense Forces, 23 enemy drones-simulators were lost in location (without negative consequences). One UAV is still in the air.

The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

What is known about the consequences of the Russian attack on Ukraine?

On the night of December 24, Russian occupiers attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region with drones, artillery and Grad MLRS.

As a result, residential buildings, power lines, and cars were damaged.

This night and morning, the defenders of the sky shot down 7 enemy UAVs over the region. The aggressor shelled the Nikopol region with artillery, MLRS "Grad" and struck with a kamikaze drone. It targeted the region at night and in the morning. It hit the Nikopol, Pokrovska and Marhanets communities. A fire broke out. 3 private houses, an outbuilding and a car were damaged, — said the head of the OVA Serhiy Lysak.

