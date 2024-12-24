Air defense forces shot down 36 "shaheeds" during the Russian attack on Ukraine

During the day, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with 60 drones. Our air defense forces destroyed 36 drones, and another 23 enemy drone simulators were neutralized with electronic warfare means.
The Air Force revealed details of the Russian attack on Ukraine
As noted, from 10:00 on December 23 to 09:00 on December 24, the enemy attacked with 60 Shahed attack UAVs and drones of other types from the directions of Bryansk, Millerovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in the Russian Federation.
As of 10:00, it has been confirmed that 36 Shahed attack UAVs and drones of other types have been shot down in Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Zaporizhia, Dnipropetrovsk and Khmelnytskyi regions.
Due to active countermeasures by the Defense Forces, 23 enemy drones-simulators were lost in location (without negative consequences). One UAV is still in the air.
The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
What is known about the consequences of the Russian attack on Ukraine?
On the night of December 24, Russian occupiers attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region with drones, artillery and Grad MLRS.
As a result, residential buildings, power lines, and cars were damaged.
