Air defense forces shot down 52 "Shaheeds" during the Russian attack on Ukraine

On the night of December 22, the enemy attacked with 103 strike UAVs, 52 of which were shot down. Another 44 simulator drones were "lost in location."

The Air Force revealed details of the Russian attack on Ukraine

According to the military, on the night of December 22, the enemy attacked with 103 Shahed attack UAVs and drones of other types.

The occupiers launched drones from the directions of Bryansk, Millerovo, Orel, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Berdyansk. An Iskander-M ballistic missile was also launched from Crimea towards the Kherson region.

The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, aviation, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 10:00, the shooting down of 52 "Shahed" attack UAVs and drones of other types was confirmed in Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, Mykolaiv and Zaporizhia regions, the Air Force said. Share

In addition, due to the active countermeasures of the Defense Forces, 44 enemy drones were lost in location, and one drone flew towards Belarus.

Drone debris fell on a high-rise building in Brovary

As reported by the State Emergency Service, at 00:30, a fire broke out on the roof and elevator of a 25-story residential building in the city of Brovary as a result of being hit by UAV debris.

Rescuers who arrived at the scene evacuated the residents of the building and unblocked the residents of one of the apartments.