Air defense forces shoot down 47 Russian drones during attack on Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Air defense forces shoot down 47 Russian drones during attack on Ukraine

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense forces shoot down 47 Russian drones during attack on Ukraine
Читати українською

On the night of December 23, the Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with 72 Shahed attack drones and other types of drones. Our sky defenders managed to destroy 47 drones, the rest were lost in the field.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian defense forces shot down 47 Russian strike drones during the latest attack on the country.
  • The attack was aimed at several regions of Ukraine, but thanks to the active countermeasures of the Defense Forces, it was not possible to cause significant damage throughout.
  • During the Russian attack, private businesses and residential buildings in Khmelnytskyi and Kyiv regions were damaged.
  • The Russian Federation carried out over 1,100 missile strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure during 2024.
  • The Ukrainian representative to the UN also reported the use of munitions with toxic chemicals by Russian forces, which resulted in the injury of more than two thousand Ukrainian soldiers.

The Air Force revealed details of the Russian attack on Ukraine

As noted, as of 9:00 a.m., it was confirmed that 47 "Shahed" attack UAVs and drones of other types were shot down in Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi and Odessa regions.

Due to the active countermeasures of the Defense Forces, 25 enemy drones were lost in location (without negative consequences).

It is reported that in Khmelnytskyi and Kyiv regions, private businesses and residential buildings were damaged due to the Russian attack. According to preliminary data, there were no casualties.

The invaders launched drones from the directions of the Russian cities of Bryansk and Orel.

The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Russia attacked Ukraine's energy sector with over a thousand missiles in a year

During 2024, the Russian Federation carried out about 1,100 missile strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

According to Serhiy Kyslytsia, former Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the UN, the 12th massive attack on the country's energy system this year took place on December 13. Russia used both cruise and ballistic missiles for these attacks.

This is the number of missiles aimed exclusively at energy facilities, the representative of Ukraine emphasized.

Serhiy Kyslytsia also reported that Russian troops continue to use ammunition with toxic chemicals. Since February 2023, 4.95 thousand such cases have been recorded, which led to the injuries of more than two thousand Ukrainian soldiers.

"Guided aerial bombs are among the most dangerous. In one week, Russia dropped about 500 of these bombs on Ukrainian military positions and residential areas," Kyslytsia added.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Scholz announced the provision of another IRIS-T air defense system to Ukraine
Air defense IRIS-T
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air defense forces destroyed 57 drones during Russian attack on Ukraine
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense forces destroyed 57 drones during Russian attack on Ukraine
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air defense forces shot down 52 "Shaheeds" during the Russian attack on Ukraine
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense forces shot down 52 "Shaheeds" during the Russian attack on Ukraine

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?