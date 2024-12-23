Air defense forces shoot down 47 Russian drones during attack on Ukraine

On the night of December 23, the Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with 72 Shahed attack drones and other types of drones. Our sky defenders managed to destroy 47 drones, the rest were lost in the field.

The Air Force revealed details of the Russian attack on Ukraine

As noted, as of 9:00 a.m., it was confirmed that 47 "Shahed" attack UAVs and drones of other types were shot down in Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi and Odessa regions.

Due to the active countermeasures of the Defense Forces, 25 enemy drones were lost in location (without negative consequences).

It is reported that in Khmelnytskyi and Kyiv regions, private businesses and residential buildings were damaged due to the Russian attack. According to preliminary data, there were no casualties.

The invaders launched drones from the directions of the Russian cities of Bryansk and Orel.

The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine.

Russia attacked Ukraine's energy sector with over a thousand missiles in a year

During 2024, the Russian Federation carried out about 1,100 missile strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

According to Serhiy Kyslytsia, former Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the UN, the 12th massive attack on the country's energy system this year took place on December 13. Russia used both cruise and ballistic missiles for these attacks.

This is the number of missiles aimed exclusively at energy facilities, the representative of Ukraine emphasized.

Serhiy Kyslytsia also reported that Russian troops continue to use ammunition with toxic chemicals. Since February 2023, 4.95 thousand such cases have been recorded, which led to the injuries of more than two thousand Ukrainian soldiers.