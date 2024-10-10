At the "Khanska" airfield in Russian Adygea, drones destroyed a warehouse with fuel. It is located 410 km from Ukraine.

As reported Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, the drones traveled more than four hundred kilometers before reaching their target.

410 km from the combat line, near Maikop, the PSM warehouse was destroyed at the airfield, Kovalenko noted. Share

What is known about the drone attack on the Khanska airfield of the Russian Federation

According to rosZMI, the military airfield "Khanska" is located 3 km east of the village of Khanska, 6 km northwest of the city of Maikop.

A fire was recorded near the Khanska military airfield in Adygea after a night attack, according to NASA's fire monitoring system.

According to open data, the 272nd Training Aviation Polotsk of the Suvorov and Kutuzov Orders of the 2nd Division of the Krasnodar Higher Military Aviation School of Pilots named after the Hero of the Soviet Union A.K. is stationed there. Serova.

Currently, rosZMI reports that the village adjacent to the airfield is being evacuated.