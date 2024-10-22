Drones attacked enterprises in the Tambov and Voronezh regions of the Russian Federation — video

Drones attacked the Russian enterprise "Biochem" in the Tambov region of the Russian Federation and an industrial enterprise in the Voronezh region of Russia. As a result of the attack, fires broke out at enterprises.
Points of attention
- Drones attacked enterprises in the Tambov and Voronezh regions of the Russian Federation, causing fires.
- Officials said there were no casualties as a result of drone attacks on industrial enterprises.
- A large-scale drone attack temporarily led to the closure of the Nizhny Novgorod airport and the announcement of the "Carpet" plan.
- Statements by the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation about the alleged downing of 18 Ukrainian drones are causing doubts and discussions in the media.
What is known about the new "cotton" in two regions of the Russian Federation
As the Governor of the Tambov Region, Maksym Yegorov, said, in the city of Rasskazovo, as a result of the arrival of a drone at the JSC "Biochem" enterprise, an explosion followed by a fire
In return The governor assured that there were no casualties, the fire was extinguished within an hour and that all necessary services of the city are on duty at the site.
The head of the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation also announced the drone attack.
The governor also assures that there were no casualties, but there was a "small fire on one floor of the building." As of 7 a.m., fire brigades are working on the spot.
In addition, Russian mass media reports that drones attacked a distillery in the Tula region.
Nizhny Novgorod airport was temporarily closed due to a large-scale drone attack. In particular, the "Carpet" plan was announced.
The Russians reported on the alleged downed drones
Despite numerous explosions and fires as a result of drone attacks, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation announced that they allegedly shot down 18 Ukrainian drones over the territory of Russia.
It is reported that 11 UAVs were allegedly shot down over Bryansk Oblast, 3 over Belgorod Oblast, 2 over Kursk Oblast, and one each over Tula Oblast and Oryol Oblast.
More on the topic
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-