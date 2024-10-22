Drones attacked enterprises in the Tambov and Voronezh regions of the Russian Federation — video

Drones attacked the Russian enterprise "Biochem" in the Tambov region of the Russian Federation and an industrial enterprise in the Voronezh region of Russia. As a result of the attack, fires broke out at enterprises.

What is known about the new "cotton" in two regions of the Russian Federation

As the Governor of the Tambov Region, Maksym Yegorov, said, in the city of Rasskazovo, as a result of the arrival of a drone at the JSC "Biochem" enterprise, an explosion followed by a fire

In return The governor assured that there were no casualties, the fire was extinguished within an hour and that all necessary services of the city are on duty at the site.

The head of the Voronezh region of the Russian Federation also announced the drone attack.

An unmanned aerial vehicle was detected and suppressed in one of the districts of the region by regular air defense forces and EW means. He fell on the building of the workshop of the industrial enterprise, — said the governor. Share

The governor also assures that there were no casualties, but there was a "small fire on one floor of the building." As of 7 a.m., fire brigades are working on the spot.

In addition, Russian mass media reports that drones attacked a distillery in the Tula region.

The premises of the Efremiv distillery and the distillery in the village were damaged. Luzhkivskyi of Suvorivskyi district. According to preliminary information, there are no victims. Specialists of emergency services are working at the scene, the governor of the region said. Share

Nizhny Novgorod airport was temporarily closed due to a large-scale drone attack. In particular, the "Carpet" plan was announced.

The Russians reported on the alleged downed drones

Despite numerous explosions and fires as a result of drone attacks, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation announced that they allegedly shot down 18 Ukrainian drones over the territory of Russia.