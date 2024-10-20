Drones attacked the factory of explosives in Dzerzhynsk of the Russian Federation — video

On October 20, in Dzerzhinsk, Nizhnygorod region of the Russian Federation, drones attacked the Y.M. Sverdlov Factory. This factory produces explosives.

What is known about "cotton" in Russian Dzerzhynsk

According to local residents, there were powerful explosions and white smoke in the vicinity of the plant.

In particular, the first loud explosions thundered in the sky above the city at about 3:30, in total about 10 explosions were heard with intervals of several minutes between them. There were also sounds of gunfire and automatic rounds.

Subsequently, the governor of the Nizhny Novgorod region, Hleb Nikitin, said that this night, air defense and electronic warfare "repelled an UAV attack on the territory of the Dzerzhinsk industrial zone."

According to preliminary data, four employees of the fire department, located on the territory of the industrial enterprise, received light shrapnel wounds — they were provided with the necessary medical assistance, all were sent home, — the Russian official said in a statement.

He added that operational services are working at the place where the debris fell.

As a reminder, the plant is one of the largest Russian producers of industrial explosives, transmission charges for the mining industry, perforation charges for the oil and gas production industry, and seismic and geophysical works.

The plant is included in Ukraine's sanctions list "for supporting actions that undermine or threaten the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine."

On June 23, 2023, the plant was included in the sanctions list of the European Union countries, and the plant is also under the sanctions of the USA, Great Britain, Japan and Switzerland.

Russians complain about massive drone attack

Immediately in several regions of Russia, on the night of October 20, the work of air defense forces and means was carried out due to the fixation of drones.

In particular, due to the "massive" attack of drones, the Air Defense Forces worked in the Lipetsk, Tula, Ryazan, Oryol, Ivanovo, Kursk, Kaluga, and Moscow regions.

The mayor of Moscow, Serhiy Sobyanin, said that as a result of the work of the Air Defense Forces in the Ramensky District, "an attack by a drone that was flying to Moscow was repulsed."

Instead, the governor of the Lipetsk region, Ihor Artamonov, spoke about the alleged "suppression" of UAVs in the sky over Lipetsk and the Lipetsk municipal district.

Special services are working at the place where the wreckage fell, the Russian official informed, and also asked not to publish "photos and videos about the consequences of drone attacks or their flights" on the Internet.

At 02.22, he said that "debris of the UAV fell on the road in the area of Syrsky Rudnik".

There were also explosions in the Oryol Region.