The defense forces hit the largest explosives factory in the Russian Federation — the source

On the night of October 20, drones of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck the Sverdlov plant in the city of Dzerzhynsk, Nizhny Novgorod Region. It is located 900 km from the border with Ukraine.
According to Ukrainian intelligence sources, the enemy produces explosives, aviation and artillery shells, aerial bombs, including anti-aircraft missiles, warheads of cumulative anti-tank guided missiles, and warheads for anti-aircraft missile systems at this plant.
The distance from the Ukrainian border to the plant is 900 km.
The object was attacked with the help of several dozens of Ukrainian-made attack drones.
The company is under sanctions from the EU and the USA, as the plant's products are used to wage war against Ukraine.
What is known about "cotton" in Dzerzhynsk, RF
On October 20, in Dzerzhinsk, Nizhnygorod region of the Russian Federation, drones attacked the Y.M. Sverdlov Factory. This factory produces explosives.
According to local residents, there were powerful explosions and white smoke in the vicinity of the plant.
In particular, the first loud explosions thundered in the sky above the city at about 3:30 a.m. In total, about 10 explosions were heard with intervals of several minutes between them. There were also sounds of gunfire and automatic rounds.
The plant was added to Ukraine's sanctions list "for supporting actions that undermine or threaten the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine."
On June 23, 2023, the plant was included in the sanctions list of the European Union countries, and the plant is also under the sanctions of the USA, Great Britain, Japan and Switzerland.
By the way, explosions were heard in several regions of Russia on the night of October 20 as a result of a massive drone attack.
In particular, the occupiers claim that 43 UAVs were allegedly destroyed over the territory of Kursk Oblast, 27 over the territory of Lipetsk Oblast, 18 over the territory of Oryol Oblast, 8 over the territory of Nizhny Novgorod Oblast, 7 over the territory of Belgorod Oblast, 6 over the territory of Bryansk Oblast, and one — over the territory of the Moscow region.
