Trump's team is considering scenarios for attacking Iran — what's happening

President-elect Donald Trump plans to prevent Iran from developing its own nuclear weapons. He may order an attack on Tehran's nuclear facilities after returning to office.

Trump is creating a new plan to deter Iran

According to journalists, there are indeed people in the newly elected president's entourage who are seriously considering the possibility of military strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities.

Thus, as of today, a strategy of "maximum pressure 2.0" on Tehran is being actively created.

One of the possible courses of action being considered by Trump and his team involves increasing US military pressure on Iran.

First of all, it concerns the sending of a large number of American soldiers, planes, and ships to the Middle East.

Moreover, the idea of selling modern weapons to Israel, including bombs that can destroy bunkers, is in the spotlight.

Trump's team has other options

As journalists managed to find out, the second scenario is the threat of using military force in symbiosis with tough financial sanctions from the United States.

The key goal of this strategy is to destroy Iran's economy and thus make it impossible for Tehran to create nuclear weapons.

The publication's anonymous sources claim that the future head of the White House is currently actively searching for the most optimal solution to this problem.

He fears that reckless decisions could lead to the outbreak of another war on the planet.