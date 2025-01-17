Fico insists on meeting with Zelenskyy — when now

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has proposed a new date and location for the meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. According to him, there has been no response yet.
Points of attention
- Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico is actively seeking to schedule a meeting with Ukrainian President Zelensky to discuss key issues like gas transit and energy security.
- Fico expresses concern over Ukraine's decision to halt the transit of Russian gas and its impact on Slovakia and the European Union.
- Zelenskyy is seeking regional support in the energy sector and remains open to dialogue with Slovakia, emphasizing the importance of signals supporting Ukraine's integration into NATO and the EU.
- The proposed meeting locations and dates for the Fico-Zelenskyy meeting have seen back-and-forth, with both leaders yet to confirm an official meeting.
- The diplomatic exchange between Slovakia and Ukraine sheds light on the complexities of regional partnerships, energy stability, and the political landscape surrounding the relationship.
Fico seeks to meet with Zelenskyy
Fico said he had a phone conversation with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to discuss gas supplies. He also complained about Ukraine's decision to stop Russian gas transit from January 1, 2025, which causes "significant damage to Slovakia and the European Union."
In addition, Fico repeated threats to "take retaliatory measures."
He also said that the meeting in Davos could supposedly determine the future of relations with Ukraine, but "Zelensky did not react to this proposal in any way."
It should be noted that the President of the World Economic Forum, Berg Brende, announced the personal participation of Volodymyr Zelensky. The forum will take place from January 20 to 24.
As a reminder, Robert Fico previously invited Zelenskyy to meet on Slovak territory near the border with Ukraine and suggested he take the Kyiv-Kosice train. The Ukrainian president responded by inviting him to a meeting in Kyiv on January 17, but Zelenskyy refused.
Zelenskyy met with the leader of the Slovak opposition
On January 17, Zelensky received Slovak opposition leader Michal Šimeček, to whom he told him that Ukraine was ready to help Slovakia with energy security, but wanted to "hear important signals," such as support for joining NATO and the European Union.
The current government led by Fico opposes Ukraine's integration into these structures.
He also assured that Ukraine is open to dialogue with Slovakia, in particular regarding energy security.
I understand that this topic is sensitive. Of course, we are very open. We are ready to help Slovaks with energy stability and security. But it is very important for us to hear signals from Slovakia that you also support Ukrainians on our path to the EU and NATO. This is important for us.
According to Slovak media, the purpose of the visit is bilateral negotiations.
The other day, the Slovak opposition initiated a vote of no confidence in the Fico government, in particular due to its anti-Ukrainian policies and meetings with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.
