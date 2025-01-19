They kissed Zelensky's ring. Fico spoke about a coup d'état
Fico outraged by the actions of Slovak oppositionists
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico is furious about a recent visit by members of the Slovak parliament to Kyiv, which he says was a "gesture of flattery" toward Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.

  • Fico complains that the Slovak opposition has sided with Ukraine and Volodymyr Zelensky.
  • The Prime Minister of Slovakia supports the idea of the country's possible exit from the EU and NATO.

According to the Slovak leader, opposition forces are allegedly preparing for a coup d'état.

Fico also added that his team "will be ready for anything, especially a possible Maidan."

He drew attention to the fact that Slovak deputies who arrived in Kyiv on January 17 "kissed Zelensky's ring" and allegedly promised him support for Ukraine's membership in NATO if they came to power.

Moreover, Robert Fico began to fantasize that the opposition had promised that Bratislava would join in sending a contingent of Western troops to Ukraine.

The government I lead will never support Ukraine's membership in NATO, because it will only lead to World War III. The government will also never propose sending troops to Ukraine to direct their weapons against the Russian Federation.

Robert Fico

Robert Fico

Prime Minister of Slovakia

Fico believes that they want to make him a servant of Ukraine

According to the Slovak leader, he intends to "respond" to the suspension of Russian gas transit through Ukraine.

Against this background, the scandalous politician threatened to veto further EU aid to Kyiv.

Robert Fico is the Slovak Prime Minister, not a Ukrainian servant, the Prime Minister pompously declared.

In addition, the politician supported the position of his party member, Deputy Speaker of Parliament Tibor Gaspar, who allowed the possibility of Slovakia's exit from the EU.

"I absolutely agree with him that Slovakia must prepare for all possible crisis situations that the EU could find itself in in a very short period of time," the Slovak leader added.

