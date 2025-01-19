Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico is furious about a recent visit by members of the Slovak parliament to Kyiv, which he says was a "gesture of flattery" toward Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky.
Points of attention
- Fico complains that the Slovak opposition has sided with Ukraine and Volodymyr Zelensky.
- The Prime Minister of Slovakia supports the idea of the country's possible exit from the EU and NATO.
Fico outraged by the actions of Slovak oppositionists
According to the Slovak leader, opposition forces are allegedly preparing for a coup d'état.
Fico also added that his team "will be ready for anything, especially a possible Maidan."
He drew attention to the fact that Slovak deputies who arrived in Kyiv on January 17 "kissed Zelensky's ring" and allegedly promised him support for Ukraine's membership in NATO if they came to power.
Moreover, Robert Fico began to fantasize that the opposition had promised that Bratislava would join in sending a contingent of Western troops to Ukraine.
Fico believes that they want to make him a servant of Ukraine
According to the Slovak leader, he intends to "respond" to the suspension of Russian gas transit through Ukraine.
Against this background, the scandalous politician threatened to veto further EU aid to Kyiv.
In addition, the politician supported the position of his party member, Deputy Speaker of Parliament Tibor Gaspar, who allowed the possibility of Slovakia's exit from the EU.
