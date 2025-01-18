On the evening of January 17, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico called German leader Olaf Scholz. Putin's henchman once again lamented Ukraine's decision to stop Russian gas transit and also traditionally criticized Volodymyr Zelensky.
Points of attention
- Robert Fico is again seeking a meeting with Zelensky, but the Ukrainian leader is ignoring his antics.
- Slovakia's opposition is preparing a vote of no confidence in the Fico government due to its inaction and attempts to divide the country with its neighbors and allies.
Fico continues to sow discord on the world stage
The Slovak leader did not hide his indignation that his team has been proposing to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky "for several days" to hold a joint meeting on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos on January 21, but, he said, he has not received a concrete answer.
Moreover, as it turned out, the pro-Russian politician is outraged by the visit to Ukraine of representatives of the Slovak opposition.
Fico cynically lied that they "blindly and uncritically side with the Ukrainian side and prioritize Ukrainian interests over Slovak ones."
What is important to understand is that we are talking about members of the Progressive Slovakia party.
Slovakia's opposition will try to remove Fico
On January 14, it became officially known that Slovak pro-Western opposition parties would soon initiate a vote of no confidence in the government of Robert Fico.
Members of the political forces: "Progressive Slovakia", "Freedom and Solidarity", Christian Democrats, "Slovakia", "For the People" and "Christian Union" have already joined the peculiar protest.
The opposition is outraged by the fact that the country's prime minister is not only failing to do his job in office, but is also trying to divide Slovakia from its neighbors and allies. This has been going on for 14 years.
