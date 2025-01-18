Fico called Scholz and complained about Zelenskyy
Fico continues to sow discord on the world stage
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

On the evening of January 17, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico called German leader Olaf Scholz. Putin's henchman once again lamented Ukraine's decision to stop Russian gas transit and also traditionally criticized Volodymyr Zelensky.

Points of attention

  • Robert Fico is again seeking a meeting with Zelensky, but the Ukrainian leader is ignoring his antics.
  • Slovakia's opposition is preparing a vote of no confidence in the Fico government due to its inaction and attempts to divide the country with its neighbors and allies.

The Slovak leader did not hide his indignation that his team has been proposing to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky "for several days" to hold a joint meeting on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos on January 21, but, he said, he has not received a concrete answer.

Apart from the childish invitation to Kyiv, Zelensky has not yet responded to this offer. Our meeting in Davos could reveal the future of Slovak-Ukrainian relations.

Robert Fico

Robert Fico

Prime Minister of Slovakia

Moreover, as it turned out, the pro-Russian politician is outraged by the visit to Ukraine of representatives of the Slovak opposition.

Fico cynically lied that they "blindly and uncritically side with the Ukrainian side and prioritize Ukrainian interests over Slovak ones."

What is important to understand is that we are talking about members of the Progressive Slovakia party.

They forgot to add in their statements from Kyiv that they promised President Zelensky that in the event of a seizure of state power, they would support Ukraine's membership in NATO and the presence of Slovak troops on Ukrainian territory as part of Western armed forces directed against Russia, — Fico fantasized.

Photo: screenshot

Slovakia's opposition will try to remove Fico

On January 14, it became officially known that Slovak pro-Western opposition parties would soon initiate a vote of no confidence in the government of Robert Fico.

Members of the political forces: "Progressive Slovakia", "Freedom and Solidarity", Christian Democrats, "Slovakia", "For the People" and "Christian Union" have already joined the peculiar protest.

The opposition is outraged by the fact that the country's prime minister is not only failing to do his job in office, but is also trying to divide Slovakia from its neighbors and allies. This has been going on for 14 years.

Robert Fico left Slovakia. Instead of being at home and solving the problems that concern people, he travels the world, bows to dictators, enjoys luxury somewhere in Vietnam. He insults our neighbors and partners... We will not allow Fico to turn Slovakia to the east, — stressed the leader of "Progressive Slovakia" Michal Šimečka.

Fico

