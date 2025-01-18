On the evening of January 17, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico called German leader Olaf Scholz. Putin's henchman once again lamented Ukraine's decision to stop Russian gas transit and also traditionally criticized Volodymyr Zelensky.

Fico continues to sow discord on the world stage

The Slovak leader did not hide his indignation that his team has been proposing to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky "for several days" to hold a joint meeting on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos on January 21, but, he said, he has not received a concrete answer.

Apart from the childish invitation to Kyiv, Zelensky has not yet responded to this offer. Our meeting in Davos could reveal the future of Slovak-Ukrainian relations. Robert Fico Prime Minister of Slovakia

Moreover, as it turned out, the pro-Russian politician is outraged by the visit to Ukraine of representatives of the Slovak opposition.

Fico cynically lied that they "blindly and uncritically side with the Ukrainian side and prioritize Ukrainian interests over Slovak ones."

What is important to understand is that we are talking about members of the Progressive Slovakia party.

They forgot to add in their statements from Kyiv that they promised President Zelensky that in the event of a seizure of state power, they would support Ukraine's membership in NATO and the presence of Slovak troops on Ukrainian territory as part of Western armed forces directed against Russia, — Fico fantasized. Share

Photo: screenshot

Slovakia's opposition will try to remove Fico

On January 14, it became officially known that Slovak pro-Western opposition parties would soon initiate a vote of no confidence in the government of Robert Fico.

Members of the political forces: "Progressive Slovakia", "Freedom and Solidarity", Christian Democrats, "Slovakia", "For the People" and "Christian Union" have already joined the peculiar protest.

The opposition is outraged by the fact that the country's prime minister is not only failing to do his job in office, but is also trying to divide Slovakia from its neighbors and allies. This has been going on for 14 years.