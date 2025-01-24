Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has accused Ukraine of involvement in a cyberattack on his country's national insurance company.
Points of attention
- The Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico accuses Ukraine of being involved in a cyberattack on the national insurance company, emphasizing the significance of cybersecurity measures.
- The cyberattack targeted sensitive information of the insurance company, raising concerns about the potential risks to medical care services and the country's infrastructure.
- Psychiatrists in Slovakia call for Fico's resignation due to his aggressive rhetoric and foreign policy stance, which they believe contradict EU and NATO policies.
- The accusations against Fico include authoritarianism, manipulation of facts, and attacks on journalists, members of the public, and political opponents.
- The incident underscores the need for countries to bolster their cybersecurity defenses against cyber threats that can have grave consequences on various sectors and national security.
Fico finds culprits in hacker attack on Slovakian insurance company
Fico announced the cyberattack, which began at noon, and noted that, for example, the functioning of eRecept or access to medical care for cardiology or oncology patients could be at risk.
He called the cyberattack "part of a textbook example of how rebellious governments that have a different view on some things are eliminated," and claimed that Ukraine was involved in it.
According to Fico, "this activity is carried out by opposition leaders, non-governmental organizations organized by foreign states, foreign instructors and the media."
The insurance company's website and its mobile app are working, a spokeswoman for the insurance company told reporters that she could not confirm or deny anything.
Slovak psychiatrists suggest Fico resign
In Slovakia, at least 155 psychiatrists have signed an open letter to the country's Prime Minister Robert Fico, calling for his resignation due to his aggressive and polarizing rhetoric and foreign policy stance that contradicts EU and NATO policies.
We hope for your ability to introspect and the opportunity to correct your political behavior, including considering the issue of leaving high-level politics, the letter says.
According to psychiatrists, Fico's current behavior is causing frustration and dissatisfaction among a significant portion of the Slovak population, prompting more and more people to consider leaving the country.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-