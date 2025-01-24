Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has accused Ukraine of involvement in a cyberattack on his country's national insurance company.

Fico finds culprits in hacker attack on Slovakian insurance company

Fico announced the cyberattack, which began at noon, and noted that, for example, the functioning of eRecept or access to medical care for cardiology or oncology patients could be at risk.

If successful, this would make it impossible to provide medical care in Slovakia. As of now, we are successfully repelling the attack, but we cannot fully assess what will happen in the coming minutes and hours. Robert Fico Prime Minister of Slovakia

He called the cyberattack "part of a textbook example of how rebellious governments that have a different view on some things are eliminated," and claimed that Ukraine was involved in it.

According to Fico, "this activity is carried out by opposition leaders, non-governmental organizations organized by foreign states, foreign instructors and the media."

The insurance company's website and its mobile app are working, a spokeswoman for the insurance company told reporters that she could not confirm or deny anything.

At the same time, Denník N notes that this is not actually a cyberattack against the national insurance company of Slovakia, but rather phishing, that is, an attempt to fraudulently obtain confidential information. Share

Slovak psychiatrists suggest Fico resign

In Slovakia, at least 155 psychiatrists have signed an open letter to the country's Prime Minister Robert Fico, calling for his resignation due to his aggressive and polarizing rhetoric and foreign policy stance that contradicts EU and NATO policies.

We hope for your ability to introspect and the opportunity to correct your political behavior, including considering the issue of leaving high-level politics, the letter says.

According to psychiatrists, Fico's current behavior is causing frustration and dissatisfaction among a significant portion of the Slovak population, prompting more and more people to consider leaving the country.