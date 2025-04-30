Estonia is ready to send its military to Ukraine, but there is a condition

The people of Estonia intend to make "their contribution" and send a company of military personnel to Ukraine as part of the deterrence forces of the "Coalition of the Resolute," the country's Prime Minister Kristen Michal announced.
Points of attention
- Estonia is ready to be a proactive participant in the “Coalition of the Determined”.
- She will also continue to fight for Ukraine's membership in NATO.
Estonia is ready to help Ukraine
Kristen Michal pointed out that planning for the "coalition of the determined" is still in progress.
Despite this, official Tallinn is determined to make its contribution in the form of a combat unit of the ground forces with a company size, instructors, and staff officers.
On this path, it is extremely important to fulfill one condition — to obtain consent from the Estonian parliament.
According to him, Estonia has never given up its key position — it wants to see Ukraine as a full member of NATO, because this is the best way to guarantee its security.
However, while this option is impossible, Tallinn is ready to become part of the peacekeeping mission.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-