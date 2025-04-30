Estonia is ready to send its military to Ukraine, but there is a condition
Category
World
Publication date

Estonia is ready to send its military to Ukraine, but there is a condition

Estonia is ready to help Ukraine
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

The people of Estonia intend to make "their contribution" and send a company of military personnel to Ukraine as part of the deterrence forces of the "Coalition of the Resolute," the country's Prime Minister Kristen Michal announced.

Points of attention

  • Estonia is ready to be a proactive participant in the “Coalition of the Determined”.
  • She will also continue to fight for Ukraine's membership in NATO.

Estonia is ready to help Ukraine

Kristen Michal pointed out that planning for the "coalition of the determined" is still in progress.

Despite this, official Tallinn is determined to make its contribution in the form of a combat unit of the ground forces with a company size, instructors, and staff officers.

On this path, it is extremely important to fulfill one condition — to obtain consent from the Estonian parliament.

Of course, before sending the unit, we will request a mandate from the Riigikogu,” Michal emphasized.

According to him, Estonia has never given up its key position — it wants to see Ukraine as a full member of NATO, because this is the best way to guarantee its security.

However, while this option is impossible, Tallinn is ready to become part of the peacekeeping mission.

Ukraine's security is Europe's security. An independent, sovereign Ukraine, part of the European family, is the best strategic guarantee against Moscow's imperialism for all of us. We must show that we can do good things, not just think about them.

Kristen Michal

Kristen Michal

Prime Minister of Estonia

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Medvedev demanded "real denazification" of all of Europe
Medvedev made a new scandalous statement
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian army is rushing to the borders of three Ukrainian regions at once
What is known about the situation on the front on April 29?
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Kremlin rejects agreement with US to end war
Russia does not want to negotiate with the US to end the war

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?