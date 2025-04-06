The Russian army is starting to run out of steam — British intelligence analysis

According to British intelligence, the advance of Russian invading forces on the battlefield in Ukraine has been slowing since the beginning of 2025, and the number of attacks has gradually decreased.
Points of attention
- Russian soldiers occupied about 143 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory in the past month, averaging less than 5 square kilometers per day.
- While the Russian army increased the number of ground attacks in late March, the pace of advance remained slow, indicating signs of fatigue.
What is really happening on the front
The UK Ministry of Defense draws attention to the fact that over the past month, Russian soldiers occupied about 143 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory.
What is important to understand is that on average, this is less than 5 square kilometers per day.
The British Ministry of Defense confirms local successes of the Russian army in the central part of the Donetsk region.
Despite this, the Russian invaders were still unable to improve their operational positions.
It is also worth noting that the Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully conducted tactical counterattacks — this is what gave them the opportunity to neutralize some of Russia's gains around Pokrovsk.
