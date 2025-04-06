The Russian army is starting to run out of steam — British intelligence analysis

According to British intelligence, the advance of Russian invading forces on the battlefield in Ukraine has been slowing since the beginning of 2025, and the number of attacks has gradually decreased.

What is really happening on the front

The UK Ministry of Defense draws attention to the fact that over the past month, Russian soldiers occupied about 143 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory.

What is important to understand is that on average, this is less than 5 square kilometers per day.

The pace of Russian advance has been slowing every month since November 2024, when its troops captured more than 700 square kilometers, British intelligence officials say. Share

The British Ministry of Defense confirms local successes of the Russian army in the central part of the Donetsk region.

Despite this, the Russian invaders were still unable to improve their operational positions.

It is also worth noting that the Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully conducted tactical counterattacks — this is what gave them the opportunity to neutralize some of Russia's gains around Pokrovsk.