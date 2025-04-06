The Russian army is starting to run out of steam — British intelligence analysis
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The Russian army is starting to run out of steam — British intelligence analysis

UK Ministry of Defence
What is really happening on the front
Читати українською

According to British intelligence, the advance of Russian invading forces on the battlefield in Ukraine has been slowing since the beginning of 2025, and the number of attacks has gradually decreased.

Points of attention

  • Russian soldiers occupied about 143 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory in the past month, averaging less than 5 square kilometers per day.
  • While the Russian army increased the number of ground attacks in late March, the pace of advance remained slow, indicating signs of fatigue.

What is really happening on the front

The UK Ministry of Defense draws attention to the fact that over the past month, Russian soldiers occupied about 143 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory.

What is important to understand is that on average, this is less than 5 square kilometers per day.

The pace of Russian advance has been slowing every month since November 2024, when its troops captured more than 700 square kilometers, British intelligence officials say.

The British Ministry of Defense confirms local successes of the Russian army in the central part of the Donetsk region.

Despite this, the Russian invaders were still unable to improve their operational positions.

It is also worth noting that the Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully conducted tactical counterattacks — this is what gave them the opportunity to neutralize some of Russia's gains around Pokrovsk.

In late March, the Russians increased the number of ground attacks, which had been falling throughout the month, but they did not lead to an increase in the pace of advance.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia attacked Kyiv with ballistics — photos and videos of the consequences
What is known about the new Russian attack on Kyiv?
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The General Staff of the AFU reports on the worsening situation at the front
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian army as of April 6, 2025
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Macron and Starmer announced significant progress on the issue of protecting Ukraine
Government of Great Britain
What is known about the negotiations between Starmer and Macron?

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?