Air defense forces shot down 21 martyrs during the Russian attack on Ukraine

On the night of November 14, the Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with 59 unmanned aerial vehicles of the Shahed type and unspecified drones. Anti-aircraft defense has so far managed to shoot down 21 drones.

What is known about another Russian attack on Ukraine

According to the military, the enemy launched drones from the regions of Russian Kursk.

As of 08:30, as mentioned above, the downing of the 21st drone within Sumy, Kharkiv, Poltava and Kyiv regions was confirmed.

t.me/kpszsu

Another 38 enemy drones were lost in location.

The warhead of a Russian missile was discovered and neutralized in the Kyiv region

The warhead of the Kh-101 air-to-ground strategic cruise missile was discovered in the Kyiv region.

The State Emergency Service clarified that this warhead of the missile was discovered in a field in the Brovar district.

Sappers of the Interregional Rapid Response Center of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine arrived at the scene. The State Emergency Service also added that after experts examined the find, it was "safely removed and taken to a special site for destruction."

Photo — dsns.gov.ua

In addition, the Service showed footage of this Kh-101 cruise missile, which was found on November 13 in the Kyiv region.