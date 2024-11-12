The Russian Federation launched more than a hundred drones over Ukraine. Air defense forces shot down 46 "martyrs"

On the night of November 12, the Russian army carried out missile and bomb attacks and released 110 drones over Ukraine. Air defense forces shot down 46 of them, another 60 were lost in location, 2 flew to Belarus.
The Air Force disclosed the details of another Russian attack on Ukraine
According to the military, on the night of November 12 (from 9:00 p.m. Monday), the enemy struck:
over Kharkiv by a S-300 anti-aircraft guided missile from the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation
attacked with two Kh-59/69 guided air missiles from the Kursk region of the Russian Federation in the Chernihiv region
hit Sumy Oblast and Kharkiv Oblast with guided aerial bombs
attacked by 110 attack UAVs of the Shahed type and unmanned aerial vehicles of an unknown type from the regions of Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Bryansk — RF.
As of 11:00 a.m., the downing of 46 enemy UAVs in the Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Zaporizhzhya, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Mykolaiv regions has been confirmed.
The enemy's air attack was repulsed by anti-aircraft missile troops, aviation, electronic warfare units, mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
The occupiers of the Russian Federation struck the Zaporizhzhia region
On the night of November 12, Russian troops carried out airstrikes on residential buildings in the Vasylivskyi and Zaporizhia districts of the Zaporizhia region: there is destruction, and people were trapped in one of the buildings.
As Ivan Fedorov, the head of Zaporizhzhya OVA, reported, two people were trapped in a high-rise building as a result of these strikes. A rescue operation is underway.
Later, Fedorov reported that rescuers freed people who were trapped in a high-rise building in Stepnohirsk that was mutilated by a Russian airstrike.
