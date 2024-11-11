Air defense forces shot down 39 "shaheeds" and two missiles during the Russian attack on Ukraine

On the night of November 11, the occupiers of the Russian Federation released 2 guided air missiles and 74 drones over Ukraine. Anti-aircraft defense destroyed missiles and 39 drones.

The Air Force revealed the details of the Russian attack on Ukraine

According to the military, on the night of November 11 (from 20:00 on November 10), the enemy attacked with two Kh-59/69 guided air missiles from the TOT of the Zaporizhzhia region, 74 Shahed-type strike UAVs and unmanned aerial vehicles of an unknown type from the Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk regions , Orel, Bryansk — Russian Federation.

As of 09:30, two Kh-59/69 guided air missiles and 39 enemy unmanned aerial vehicles were downed in the Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Poltava, Sumy, Cherkasy, Zaporizhzhia, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Mykolaiv regions.

Photo — t.me/kpszsu

30 enemy drones were lost in various regions of Ukraine, another 3 Russian UAVs left the airspace of Ukraine in the direction of Belarus and the temporarily occupied territory.

The air attack was repulsed by anti-aircraft missile troops, aviation, electronic warfare units, mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine.

The Russian Federation attacked Mykolaiv and Zaporizhzhia — 6 people died

As noted, the Russians struck Mykolaiv with drones. Five people died, one woman suffered an acute stress reaction and was hospitalized.

The police clarified that as a result of the hits, four residents of a private house (three women and a man) and a resident of an apartment building were killed.

The invaders attacked Mykolaiv with "Shahed-131/136" type drones.

As a result of the attack, fires broke out in a high-rise and a private building — they were promptly extinguished.

As the head of OVA Ivan Fedorov reported, the Russians carried out three airstrikes in Zaporizhzhia.