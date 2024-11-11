Air defense forces shot down 39 "shaheeds" and two missiles during the Russian attack on Ukraine

On the night of November 11, the occupiers of the Russian Federation released 2 guided air missiles and 74 drones over Ukraine. Anti-aircraft defense destroyed missiles and 39 drones.
- On the night of November 11, the Air Defense Forces of Ukraine shot down 39 drones and two missiles during the Russian attack on Ukrainian territory.
- The attack of the invaders from the Russian Federation was repulsed with the help of anti-aircraft missile forces, aviation and other Ukrainian defense units.
- The Russians struck Mykolaiv with drones, as a result of which 5 people died and one woman was hospitalized.
- There were also airstrikes by Russian troops in Zaporizhzhia, which resulted in the death of one person and the wounding of 21 citizens, among whom were teenagers.
- In general, the Russian attack on Ukraine on November 11 caused serious destruction and human casualties, which indicates the intention of the aggressor to violently interfere in the internal affairs of the neighboring country.
The Air Force revealed the details of the Russian attack on Ukraine
According to the military, on the night of November 11 (from 20:00 on November 10), the enemy attacked with two Kh-59/69 guided air missiles from the TOT of the Zaporizhzhia region, 74 Shahed-type strike UAVs and unmanned aerial vehicles of an unknown type from the Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk regions , Orel, Bryansk — Russian Federation.
As of 09:30, two Kh-59/69 guided air missiles and 39 enemy unmanned aerial vehicles were downed in the Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Poltava, Sumy, Cherkasy, Zaporizhzhia, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Mykolaiv regions.
The air attack was repulsed by anti-aircraft missile troops, aviation, electronic warfare units, mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine.
The Russian Federation attacked Mykolaiv and Zaporizhzhia — 6 people died
As noted, the Russians struck Mykolaiv with drones. Five people died, one woman suffered an acute stress reaction and was hospitalized.
The police clarified that as a result of the hits, four residents of a private house (three women and a man) and a resident of an apartment building were killed.
The invaders attacked Mykolaiv with "Shahed-131/136" type drones.
As a result of the attack, fires broke out in a high-rise and a private building — they were promptly extinguished.
As the head of OVA Ivan Fedorov reported, the Russians carried out three airstrikes in Zaporizhzhia.
As of 07:22 it is known about one dead and 21 wounded. Eight of them were hospitalized. Among the injured are boys aged 4, 16 and 17 and girls aged 15 and 17.
