Guerrillas of the Crimean Tatar resistance movement ATESH monitor the operation of the Russian air defense system in Crimea.
Points of attention
- ATESH, the Crimean Tatar resistance movement, is actively monitoring the Russian air defense system in Sevastopol, Crimea.
- The group is preparing 'surprises' for the Russian occupiers by strategically placing radar and rifle batteries to disrupt their operations.
- Russian 'points of fire' along the embankment of Yevpatoria are being closely watched, with reports of plans to restrict access to beaches for vacationers.
- ATESH's surveillance reveals a grim reality of deteriorating fortifications, indicating challenges in sustained defense against potential attacks.
- The continuous monitoring and strategic planning by ATESH highlights the ongoing tensions and resistance against the Russian occupiers in Crimea.
ATESH monitors the air defense of the occupiers in Sevastopol
Agents of ATESH record the operation of the "Pidlit" radar, which the Rashists have placed in the area of Streltsk Bay.
The Russians turned the beaches in Yevpatoria into bunkers
According to the partisans of the Crimean Tatar resistance movement ATESH, Russian "points of fire" are located along the entire embankment of the temporarily occupied Yevpatoria in Crimea with an interval of 25-30 meters.
Russian "points of fire" are located along the entire embankment at intervals of 25-30 meters. Surveillance cameras are also installed there. In addition, it is reported that there are plans to close access to the beaches for vacationers.
Looking at the rotten boards and torn sandbags, it becomes obvious that it will not be possible to fight with such a "fortified area" for a long time. Each new point has an even sadder appearance than the previous one.
