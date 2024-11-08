Watch: ATESH recorded the air defense system of the Russian occupiers in Sevastopol
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Watch: ATESH recorded the air defense system of the Russian occupiers in Sevastopol

the air defense
Читати українською
Source:  ATESH

Guerrillas of the Crimean Tatar resistance movement ATESH monitor the operation of the Russian air defense system in Crimea.

Points of attention

  • ATESH, the Crimean Tatar resistance movement, is actively monitoring the Russian air defense system in Sevastopol, Crimea.
  • The group is preparing 'surprises' for the Russian occupiers by strategically placing radar and rifle batteries to disrupt their operations.
  • Russian 'points of fire' along the embankment of Yevpatoria are being closely watched, with reports of plans to restrict access to beaches for vacationers.
  • ATESH's surveillance reveals a grim reality of deteriorating fortifications, indicating challenges in sustained defense against potential attacks.
  • The continuous monitoring and strategic planning by ATESH highlights the ongoing tensions and resistance against the Russian occupiers in Crimea.

ATESH monitors the air defense of the occupiers in Sevastopol

Agents of ATESH record the operation of the "Pidlit" radar, which the Rashists have placed in the area of Streltsk Bay.

The occupiers are afraid of further strikes by the Armed Forces and hope that this radar will help them. But we hurry to upset them, we have "surprises" for which they are definitely not ready!

The Russians turned the beaches in Yevpatoria into bunkers

According to the partisans of the Crimean Tatar resistance movement ATESH, Russian "points of fire" are located along the entire embankment of the temporarily occupied Yevpatoria in Crimea with an interval of 25-30 meters.

Russian "points of fire" are located along the entire embankment at intervals of 25-30 meters. Surveillance cameras are also installed there. In addition, it is reported that there are plans to close access to the beaches for vacationers.

Looking at the rotten boards and torn sandbags, it becomes obvious that it will not be possible to fight with such a "fortified area" for a long time. Each new point has an even sadder appearance than the previous one.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Kerch bridge lives out its days ― ATESH showed eloquent photos
The condition of the Kerch Bridge is rapidly deteriorating
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
ATESH found a new artillery arsenal of the Russia in Donetsk region
an artillery BC
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
ATESH explored the details of the work of the enterprise of the Military Industrial Complex of the Russia in Bryansk
BEMZ

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?