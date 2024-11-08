Watch: ATESH recorded the air defense system of the Russian occupiers in Sevastopol

Guerrillas of the Crimean Tatar resistance movement ATESH monitor the operation of the Russian air defense system in Crimea.

ATESH monitors the air defense of the occupiers in Sevastopol

Agents of ATESH record the operation of the "Pidlit" radar, which the Rashists have placed in the area of Streltsk Bay.

The occupiers are afraid of further strikes by the Armed Forces and hope that this radar will help them. But we hurry to upset them, we have "surprises" for which they are definitely not ready! Share

The Russians turned the beaches in Yevpatoria into bunkers

According to the partisans of the Crimean Tatar resistance movement ATESH, Russian "points of fire" are located along the entire embankment of the temporarily occupied Yevpatoria in Crimea with an interval of 25-30 meters.

Russian "points of fire" are located along the entire embankment at intervals of 25-30 meters. Surveillance cameras are also installed there. In addition, it is reported that there are plans to close access to the beaches for vacationers.