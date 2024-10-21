Guerrillas of the Crimean Tatar resistance movement ATESH got hold of one of Russia's military factories, which produces complexes for suppressing spy satellites, ground-based radars and aviation systems.
ATESH explored the nuances of the Bryansk Electromechanical Plant
"BEMZ" is a very important enterprise for the military-industrial complex of Russia, which has a powerful production base. This production facility produces ground-based electronic warfare (EW), onboard aviation equipment, digital computing systems for intercontinental ballistic missile control, and aircraft radar stations.
Coordinates: 53.32949145414071, 34.252962229229844
It was also here that the "Krasukha-4" EW system was developed — a complex that suppresses spy satellites, ground-based radars and AVACS aircraft systems within a radius of up to 300 km.
ATESH found a Russian military facility in Krasnoyarsk
Guerrillas of the Crimean Tatar resistance movement ATESH conducted reconnaissance at the gas processing facility, which stabilizes the voltage and supplies gas to the boiler rooms of military units in Krasnoyarsk.
Our agents conducted reconnaissance to identify weak points in Russia's energy system, namely at the gas processing facility, which stabilizes the voltage and supplies gas to the boiler rooms of the Krasnoyarsk military units.
It is noted that agents of the resistance movement penetrated the protected territory and collected all the necessary information.
