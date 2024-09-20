ATESH found a new artillery arsenal of the Russia in Donetsk region

Partisans of the Crimean Tatar resistance movement ATESH discovered a large field artillery depot of the Russian occupiers in the Donetsk region.

Our agent from among the servicemen of the 36th Infantry Brigade reported to us information about the location of a new field artillery depot near the settlement of Berestov, Donetsk region. Share

A huge number of boxes with ammunition were transported there by KAMAZ and URAL trucks for several days in a row to be sent to the front.

Coordinates: 47.575882, 38.310768

ATESH discovered the newest air defense system of the Russian Federation in the occupied Donetsk region

An ATESH agent found the latest modification of the Tor-M2 air defense system and a dozen occupiers who service the complex. According to observations, Russian servicemen do not actively prepare for potential air hazards, regularly cooling down during landing. Share

ATESH noticed that the occupiers have significantly increased the number of patrols in the area where air defense systems are located, which indicates a high assessment of the threat of attacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.