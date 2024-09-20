ATESH found a new artillery arsenal of the Russia in Donetsk region

Partisans of the Crimean Tatar resistance movement ATESH discovered a large field artillery depot of the Russian occupiers in the Donetsk region.
Points of attention
- Partisans of the ATESH discovered a significant field artillery depot of Russian occupiers in Donetsk region, containing a vast amount of ammunition and the latest Tor-M2 air defense system.
- The occupiers displayed low readiness for combat operations, with increased patrols and a disabled radar in the area of the air defense system, suggesting caution against potential attacks.
- A new field artillery depot near Berestov, Donetsk region, was reported by an agent, revealing continuous transportation of ammunition by KAMAZ and URAL trucks for front-line deployment.
- An ATESH agent identified the newest modification of the Tor-M2 air defense system in the occupied Donetsk region, noting the occupiers' lack of active preparation for air hazards and increased patrols indicating a high threat assessment.
- The radar for the air defense system is frequently turned off due to the threat of AGM-88 from the ZSU, highlighting the vulnerability of such installations.
Guerrillas in Donetsk region found a warehouse with an artillery BC of the occupiers
A huge number of boxes with ammunition were transported there by KAMAZ and URAL trucks for several days in a row to be sent to the front.
Coordinates: 47.575882, 38.310768
ATESH discovered the newest air defense system of the Russian Federation in the occupied Donetsk region
ATESH noticed that the occupiers have significantly increased the number of patrols in the area where air defense systems are located, which indicates a high assessment of the threat of attacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
Also, the radar is constantly turned off, since the AGM-88 from the ZSU takes out such installations quickly.
