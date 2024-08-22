ATESH found special equipment for radiation protection at the Russian military base in Crimea

Guerrillas of the Crimean Tatar movement ATESH scouted the location of the 15th brigade of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

ATESH carried out reconnaissance of the 15th brigade of the Black Sea Fleet's RKBZ

An ATESH agent scouted the RKBZ brigade, which plays an important role in ensuring the security and readiness of the Black Sea Fleet.

Important specialized equipment designed for radiation and chemical protection was discovered on the territory. Its parking and storage locations were also recorded. Share

Detailed information has already been transferred to the Defense Forces of Ukraine for further action.

The Russians turned the beaches in Yevpatoria into bunkers

According to the partisans of the Crimean Tatar resistance movement ATESH, Russian "points of fire" are located along the entire embankment of the temporarily occupied Yevpatoria in Crimea with an interval of 25-30 meters.

Russian "points of fire" are located along the entire embankment at intervals of 25-30 meters. Surveillance cameras are also installed there. In addition, it is reported that there are plans to close access to the beaches for vacationers.