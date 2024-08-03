ATESH found the FSB command post in the Yalta sanatorium

As members of the Crimean Tatar resistance movement ATESH discovered, Russian troops set up an FSB command post on the territory of a sanatorium in Yalta.
The Russian occupiers hide the FSB command post in the Yalta sanatorium
ATESH agents continue to monitor the actions of the occupiers on the occupied peninsula.
According to available information, a commission from Moscow, which is engaged in the search for partisan movements on the peninsula, arrived there.
How the Russians are trying to protect the Kerch bridge
Currently, military and technical means are massively directed in the direction of the Kerch bridge, and they are trying to block its structure with a special structure.
As noted, fortifications are being built in Kerch near the bridge across the strait. The monitoring group notes that a photo of this construction appeared today.
They build capitally, piles are driven into the bottom. The construction site is shown by a red line on the map.
According to the partisans, today the occupiers are actively moving the surviving air defense installations, aviation, radar and all military facilities from the western part of Crimea.
At the same time, the resistance movement notes that the invaders manage to cover only one area of the peninsula due to the catastrophic lack of air defense systems.
