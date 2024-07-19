Members of the Crimean Tatar resistance movement ATESH tracked the location of the Russian special forces unit in Horlivka.
- ATESH discovered a base of Russian special forces in Horlivka.
- Partisans revealed plans to move military personnel and trucks to the special forces base in Horlivka.
- Information about the base of Russian special forces is already in the hands of the relevant services of the Armed Forces, detailed coordinates have also been provided.
ATESH scouted the location of the "Arbat" special forces unit in Horlivka
During several days of surveillance, ATESH learned that following an alarm signal, the entire personnel leaves the location and walks away from the military object on foot or by personal transport.
The movement of trucks takes place only at night in order not to get caught by local eyes.
The information has already been transferred to the right hands! And we will continue to monitor the special purpose unit "Arbat" in Horlivka!
ATESH monitors units of the Russian army that are preparing for war against Ukraine
Coordinates: 45.032743, 41.963493.
It is here that military personnel are gathered for further deployment in the criminal war against Ukraine.
