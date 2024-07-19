ATESH found Russian special forces base in occupied Horlivka
Horlivka
Читати українською
Source:  ATESH

Members of the Crimean Tatar resistance movement ATESH tracked the location of the Russian special forces unit in Horlivka.

Points of attention

  • ATESH discovered a base of Russian special forces in Horlivka.
  • Partisans revealed plans to move military personnel and trucks to the special forces base in Horlivka.
  • Information about the base of Russian special forces is already in the hands of the relevant services of the Armed Forces, detailed coordinates have also been provided.

ATESH scouted the location of the "Arbat" special forces unit in Horlivka

Our agents were able to get close to one of the combat units in the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region. During the observation, we established that the personal vehicles of the occupiers are parked around the territory, three people are on duty at the checkpoint in civilian clothes for the purpose of conspiracy. The admission of motor vehicles on the territory is allowed only to the command staff of the detachment and on military license plates.

The base of Russian special forces in Horlivka

During several days of surveillance, ATESH learned that following an alarm signal, the entire personnel leaves the location and walks away from the military object on foot or by personal transport.

The movement of trucks takes place only at night in order not to get caught by local eyes.

The information has already been transferred to the right hands! And we will continue to monitor the special purpose unit "Arbat" in Horlivka!

ATESH monitors units of the Russian army that are preparing for war against Ukraine

The ATESH agent, who has access to HF 63143, where the automobile battalion is stationed, collected all the necessary information about this object.

Coordinates: 45.032743, 41.963493.

It is here that military personnel are gathered for further deployment in the criminal war against Ukraine.

