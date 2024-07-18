Members of the Crimean Tatar resistance movement ATESH scouted the location of the automobile battalion of the Russian occupiers in Stavropol.

ATESH monitors units of the Russian army that are preparing for war against Ukraine

The ATESH agent, who has access to Russian military unit No. 63143, where the automobile battalion is stationed, collected all the necessary information about this object.

Coordinates: 45.032743, 41.963493.

It is here that military personnel are gathered for further deployment in the criminal war against Ukraine. Share

Information about where the officers are based, where they are hiding, where conscripts and contract workers are placed, where warehouses, provisions and PMM are located — was analyzed in detail and distributed among the friends of ATESH.

We left a few surprises in the area where equipment is refueled! Therefore, until the "gifts" have flown out of the air, we advise you to look under your feet.

ATESH found new Russian defence structures in Yevpatoria

ATESH agents report a large number of firing points along the entire coastline, directly on the city beaches in Yevpatoria.

As the partisans point out, the occupiers do not care that they are constantly endangering the civilian population by placing military equipment and defense structures in recreation areas, next to civilian objects, and among the homes of local residents.

Given the way these fortifications look, the occupiers will be able to defend themselves at the beginning of the landing operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for no more than 5 minutes.