Produces engines. ATESH found another military plant in Russia

Agents of the Crimean Tatar resistance movement ATESH made their way to the Rostec plant in the Yaroslavl region, where engines for Russian military equipment are manufactured.

It is about the United Engine Corporation "Saturn", which develops, manufactures and services engines for military and civil aviation, space programs, naval and civil fleets, and the fuel and energy complex of Russia. Share

Guerrillas have information about vulnerable points in warehouses with flammable liquids. The plant works every day and only the complete disabling of the strategic critical infrastructure object will allow to critically affect and significantly reduce the maintenance and production of several tens of thousands of engines for the military aircraft of the occupiers!

Coordinates: 58.053153, 38.805867, 58.052054, 38.809952, 58.052474, 38.811805, 58.047532, 38.803930, 58.051814, 38.805183.

Crimean partisans conducted a reconnaissance of the Russian plant "SIBMASH", which is located in Tyumen. This was reported by the ATESH partisan movement.

The plant provides production, repair and restoration of key components of military equipment of the Russian Federation.

The agent studied the strategically important plant and its weak points, the report says.