Agents of the Crimean Tatar resistance movement ATESH made their way to the Rostec plant in the Yaroslavl region, where engines for Russian military equipment are manufactured.
Points of attention
- Agents of the ATESH movement conducted reconnaissance at key Russian military plants, uncovering vulnerable points that could impact engine production for military equipment.
- Strategically important plants like Saturn and SIBMASH play a crucial role in the production and repair of key components for Russian military equipment.
- The actions of ATESH partisans demonstrate their preparedness to counter the enemy in the military domain, emphasizing the significance of their discoveries at these strategic plants.
- Identifying weak points at these plants can potentially lead to the disabling of critical infrastructure, hampering the production of engines for military aircraft and equipment.
- ATESH's exploration of the Russian military plants underlines the importance of vigilance and strategic operations in opposing occupying forces in the region.
ATESH explored the military plant of the Russian Federation
Guerrillas have information about vulnerable points in warehouses with flammable liquids. The plant works every day and only the complete disabling of the strategic critical infrastructure object will allow to critically affect and significantly reduce the maintenance and production of several tens of thousands of engines for the military aircraft of the occupiers!
Coordinates: 58.053153, 38.805867, 58.052054, 38.809952, 58.052474, 38.811805, 58.047532, 38.803930, 58.051814, 38.805183.
Partisans of ATESH discovered weak points at a strategically important plant of the Russian Federation
Crimean partisans conducted a reconnaissance of the Russian plant "SIBMASH", which is located in Tyumen. This was reported by the ATESH partisan movement.
The plant provides production, repair and restoration of key components of military equipment of the Russian Federation.
The agent studied the strategically important plant and its weak points, the report says.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-