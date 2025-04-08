"We will fight to the end." China publicly threatened Trump

Official Beijing has warned the White House that it will take further retaliatory measures if US leader Donald Trump follows through on his threat to impose additional 50 percent tariffs on Chinese goods.

China vows to fight back against Trump

Representatives of the Chinese Ministry of Commerce were the first to make this statement.

According to officials, if Donald Trump continues to implement these escalating tariff measures, Xi Jinping's team will resolutely take countermeasures to protect its rights and interests.

"If the US insists on going its own way, we will fight to the end," representatives of the Chinese Ministry of Commerce emphasized.

What is important to understand is that on April 7, Beijing publicly threatened to impose 34% tariffs on American imports after American tariffs on Chinese goods took effect.

Against this backdrop, the US president has said he is prepared to impose an additional 50% tariff, which, according to some estimates, will result in total restrictions on Chinese goods of more than 120%.

