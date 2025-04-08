"We will fight to the end." China publicly threatened Trump
China vows to fight back against Trump
Source:  Financial Times

Official Beijing has warned the White House that it will take further retaliatory measures if US leader Donald Trump follows through on his threat to impose additional 50 percent tariffs on Chinese goods.

Points of attention

  • Chinese Ministry of Commerce emphasizes willingness to 'fight to the end' if US continues with tariff escalation, raising concerns over potential drastic restrictions on Chinese goods.
  • The escalating tensions between China and the US underscore the fragility of global trade relationships and the significance of diplomatic efforts to resolve disputes.

Representatives of the Chinese Ministry of Commerce were the first to make this statement.

According to officials, if Donald Trump continues to implement these escalating tariff measures, Xi Jinping's team will resolutely take countermeasures to protect its rights and interests.

"If the US insists on going its own way, we will fight to the end," representatives of the Chinese Ministry of Commerce emphasized.

What is important to understand is that on April 7, Beijing publicly threatened to impose 34% tariffs on American imports after American tariffs on Chinese goods took effect.

Against this backdrop, the US president has said he is prepared to impose an additional 50% tariff, which, according to some estimates, will result in total restrictions on Chinese goods of more than 120%.

The current situation was commented on by ING's chief economist in China, Lynn Song.

"Right now, it's more like a test of endurance — who will feel the pain first and who will have to sit at the negotiating table with a slightly weaker negotiating position," he said.

