Partisans of the Crimean Tatar resistance movement ATESH found out that in the Kharkiv direction the Russian army is "stomping in one place", losing its personnel
Points of attention
- The Russian army is suffering up to 20% personnel losses during assaults near Vovchansk, leading to a drop in combat readiness.
- The disoriented and demotivated Russian personnel, facing significant losses and lack of assistance, are refusing to conduct combat operations.
- The ATESH guerrillas actively scout Russian troop actions near Vovchansk, providing valuable information to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
- The Ukrainian army effectively blocks Russian units at the aggregate plant near Vovchansk, leading to casualties and a stalemate situation for the Russian military.
- The 138th separate motorized rifle brigade of the Russian Armed Forces has faced incapacitation and personnel losses during storming attempts in Vovchansk, causing demoralization among the troops.
The Russian army loses 20% of its personnel during the storming of Vovchansk
An ATESH agent from the 138th separate motorized rifle brigade of the Russian Armed Forces reported that the Russians, trying to storm Vovchansk, lost 20% of their personnel in several days of storming.
The personnel who lost their combat friends, having learned that the families of the dead have not been notified, refuse to continue fighting. There is no motivation
The units of the Russian Federation are blocked by the Armed Forces at the aggregate plant near Vovchansk
The Russian military has been blocked by the Ukrainian army for several months at the aggregate plant in the Vovchansk region
This was stated by the spokesman of OTU "Kharkiv" Vitaly Sarantsev on the air of the telethon.
According to him, the occupiers use drones to perform logistics tasks, as, for example, in the blocked area in the Vovchansk region, in particular, at the aggregate plant.
A Russian unit has been there for several months, blocked by Ukrainian troops.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-